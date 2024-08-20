Researchers at City University of Hong Kong have developed a monolithic perovskite-organic tandem solar cell with a wide-bandgap subcell that reportedly provides "remarkable" stability. The tandem device achieved one of the highest efficiencies ever reported for this type of solar cell technology. To overcome operational stability issues of wide-bandgap metal halide perovskite cells, a team from City University of Hong Kong designed a series of "multifunctional" organic redox mediators based on anthraquinone, which were able to "selectively reduce iodine and oxidize metallic Pb0, while simultaneously ...

