20.08.2024
The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 20

The Diverse Income Trust plc

(the "Company")

A final dividend of 1.20p per ordinary share has been recommended by the Company's Board. Subject to shareholder approval at the forthcoming AGM, this dividend will be payable on 29 November 2024 to shareholders on the register on 27 September 2024 and, taken together with the three interim dividends paid, the total dividend for the year will be 4.25p, an increase of 4.9% on the previous year's total of 4.05p. The ex-dividend date will be 26 September 2024. The Company operates a Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP"), which is managed by its registrar, Link Group. For shareholders who wish to receive their dividend in the form of shares, the deadline to elect for the DRIP is 11 October 2024.

20 August 2024

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45


