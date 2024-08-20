Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2024) - Moovly Media Inc. (TSXV: MVY) (OTC Pink: MVVYF) (FSE: 0PV2) ("Moovly" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) agreement with Acquia, the leader in open digital experience software.

Through the agreement, which expands upon an existing partnership between the companies, Acquia will offer Moovly's advanced AI-powered video creation and generation solutions directly to customers worldwide as an add-on module to the Acquia DAM (digital asset management) and PIM (product information management) platforms. The combined solution will empower Acquia customers to generate brand-aligned, AI-assisted video content directly within their Acquia solutions using existing brand, marketing, and product content.

Brendon Grunewald, co-founder and CEO of Moovly, said: "We are honored to be selected by Acquia as their exclusive video creation platform. This OEM partnership marks a significant milestone in the history of Moovly, and we are eager to collaborate with Acquia to help joint customers to elevate their digital experiences through our innovative video creation solutions."

Moovly's cloud-based and AI-fueled video creation platform allows users to produce engaging, professional-quality, and brand-compliant video content without the need for advanced technical skills. With the ability to leverage Moovly's intuitive, drag-and-drop editor directly within Acquia DAM - including a vast library of graphics, animations, and video clips - organizations can streamline workflows and speed time to market for multiple types of video that can be used across websites and e-commerce channels, as well as social media, events, and more.

"We're excited about the opportunities our relationship with Moovly will open up for customers to expand their use of one of the most effective mediums to drive market visibility, generate leads, and convert customers," said Jake Athey, Vice President of Sales and Go-to-Market, DAM and PIM at Acquia. "Video has become an essential part of any digital marketing strategy, but traditional video production is time consuming and costly. Moovly's versatile video creation solutions enable teams to produce high-value content in minutes, enabling them to leverage video at scale to drive deeper customer engagement and marketing impact."

About Acquia:

Acquia empowers ambitious digital innovators to craft the most productive, frictionless digital experiences that make a difference to their customers, employees, and communities. We provide the world's leading open digital experience platform (DXP), built on open-source Drupal, as part of our commitment to shaping a digital future that is safe, accessible, and available to all. With Acquia DXP, you can unlock the potential of your customer data and content, accelerating time to market and increasing engagement, conversion, and revenue.

About Moovly: Moovly is the leading provider of AI-powered creative tools to create compelling marketing, communications and training videos and video presentations. Moovly's advanced Studio Editor with millions of assets seamlessly integrated (via a partnership with Getty Images) is all you need to create engaging video content to promote, communicate or explain your product, service or message. Moovly's API and Automator technologies allow third parties to automate parts or all of the content creation process, including mass video customization, personalized videos (video version of mail merge), automatic content creation or updating by connecting data sources. With clients including users from over 300 of the Fortune 500, small businesses, freelancers and Ivy league universities, Moovly is an intuitive, cost effective choice for DIY creation of engaging video-based content.

