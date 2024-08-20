The novel technique is based on the VarifocalNet deep-learning object detection framework, which was reportedly tweaked to achieve quicker and more accurate results. Compared to other such methods, the new approach was found to be the most accurate and third quickest. A research group from China's Beihua University and the Northeast Electric Power University has developed a novel PV defect detection method based on deep learning of electroluminescence (EL) imaging. "Defects in PV cells can lead to module failure, which can result in reduced power output and pose safety risks to the system," said ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...