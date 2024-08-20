



MANILA, Aug 20, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The greatest awards show dedicated to the financial services industry in the Philippines, WFIS Awards 2024 is poised to grab nationwide headlines post-announcing the best FSI minds from 11 exclusive categories.Part of the larger WFIS event, the awards show took place on 14 August between 4 - 7 PM at Manila Marriott Hoteland was attended by the most senior professionals, dignitaries from the public sector, innovators, fintech experts and many others.Vying for the coveted titles, contenders from myriad domains entered the awards show which overall received more than 100 nominations. The nominations were later screened based on their exemplary body of work and other pre-defined parameters by industry's most trusted names who also formed the jury for the awards show.The jury included Mel Migrino (Chairman and President, Women in Security Alliance Philippines), Anna Marie Pabellon (Deloitte PH Financial Services Industry and Assurance Leader, Deloitte), Imelda Tiongson (Trustee & Board Director, Fintech Alliance Ph & Various Public Listed Companies), Emmanuel Bonoan (Vice Chairman and COO, Head of Advisory, KPMG in the Philippines, R.G. Manabat & Co.), Charlie Valerio (Vice President, Philippines Chief Information Officer Association (PCIOA) and Balaji Viswanathan (Managing Director & CEO, Expleo Solutions Limited).While the jury had a tough time deciding the winners owing to a fierce competition, the names were finally announced and called upon stage to receive the trophies. Below are the results.- IT Maestro of the Year - Mark Anthony Santiago, Head, IT Risk Management, UnionDigital Bank- GRC Advocate of the Year - Julie Reyes, Group Chief Risk and Compliance Officer, Maya- Data & Analytics Leader of the Year - Aakriti Raj, Principal Data Scientist/ Senior AVP, Security Bank Corporation- Retail Banker of the Year - Daryl Sandoval, Head of Micro and Small Lending Division 1, Bank of Makati, A Savings Bank- Cyber Practitioner of the Year - RB Banez, Deputy Chief Information Security Officer and Head of Cyber Security Governance, CIS Bayad- CX Innovator of the Year - Ramil De Villa, SVP2 & Consumer Lending Group Head, Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC)- Woman Influencer in FSI - Diana Lim, VP & Deputy Department Head, PETNET Inc.- Wealth Management Expert of the Year - Carlos Garcia, Head - Treasury Compliance, GCash- Championing Enterprise GRC Implementation - Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC)- Data Transformation Excellence Award - UnionBank of the PhilippinesThe evening had a blistering start as the electrifying performance by IOX Entertainment captivated the audience and got them excited. Every element at the show was oozing glamour from the moment the attendees set foot inside the designated platform. The entire space was decked with red carpets, paparazzi lights and a lot of bling to add to the evening's charm. If that wasn't enough, the entrancing champagne ladies further raised the platform's spirits.All in all, it was an evening that gave Indonesia's financial services community a chance to unwind, feel appreciated for their hard work, and a moment to rejoice.Organizer and CEO of Tradepass, Sudhir Ranjan Jena expressed his delight over the spectacular awards show, "WFIS Awards has now become the most competitive space under the financial services industry as the idea of getting recognized in front of the entire community is something no industry leader wants to miss. While the award categories at World Financial Innovation Series have become the most coveted titles, the huge number of nominations every year is a sheer testament to the platform's high demand and standard."For more information about the event, log on to: https://philippines.worldfis.com/About TradepassProviding access to the global emerging markets, Tradepass brings together people, products and solutions to power events for unparalleled business and networking opportunities. Being the most accredited event company, it helps organizations: enter new markets, grow sales pipeline, close prospects, raise capital and identify the right solution-providers.As a deal facilitator, Tradepass is always determined about exposing the most agile liquid growth markets, to enable all-round scalability and growth.Media contact:Shrinkhal SharadPR & Communication Leadshrinkhals@tradepassglobal.com+ (91) 80 6166 4401TradepassSource: TradepassCopyright 2024 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.