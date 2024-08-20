Auriemma Group: What's Next for AI in Banking: Better Chatbots or Something Else?

LONDON, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AI chatbots and Large Language Models (LLMs) such as ChatGPT have become commonplace in recent years to answer queries, whether that's how to write a persuasive email or to request a replacement for a stolen card. According to Auriemma Group's latest UK Cardbeat study, credit cardholders tend to be comfortable using AI chatbots to carry out basic tasks with their card issuer, but express skepticism when faced with more complex servicing needs.

For some time, AI Chatbots have been a key priority for card issuers to deliver a more streamlined customer service experience. However, through research and Roundtable discussions, Auriemma has found that the banks are shifting their focus towards AI development and innovation to support more efficient behind-the-scenes operations.

The complexity and difficulty of delivering a positive customer journey could be driving much of this shift. Auriemma Group's latest UK Cardbeat study found that 65% of credit cardholders feel that AI chatbots often provide irrelevant or unhelpful responses. And what's more, 57% said they regularly need to speak with a live representative following an AI-initiated customer service interaction.

Cardholders appear to be doubtful that chatbots can meet their needs, as only 36% say they wish their primary bank invested more heavily into chatbots, and just 26% feel chatbots are generally able to fully resolve issues.

While consumers believe AI chatbots still have much to improve, banks are identifying opportunities for AI to transform their business operationally. Members of Auriemma Group's UK Roundtables recently shared they are leveraging or developing AI tools to create new efficiencies across Fraud, Disputes, Complaints, Customer Service and Collections Departments.

In fraud, current activities include using AI to score fraud cases and designing unique fraud warnings for customers. Firms are hoping AI can soon add randomness to fraud questioning when collecting personal customer data during the identification and verification (ID&V) process. A key initiative in development is writing a final response letter for customers who have submitted a complaint. Auriemma is also seeing firms use AI to transcribe customer service and complaints calls, as well as write summarizing notes in collections.

"Many of our members are changing their AI strategy to look more closely at back-office operations," says Nicole Toussaint, Senior Manager at Auriemma Roundtables UK. "AI chatbots are very complex and require significant investment from a build and oversight perspective, but also come with the risk of providing misinformation. However, leveraging AI in other processes can simply make an employee or agent's job more efficient without removing the human element from it entirely."

Consumers will likely see chatbots become more sophisticated, but this may be just the tip of the iceberg compared to the unseen AI-led streamlined processes on the backend.

Survey Methodology

Cardbeat UK

This Auriemma Research study was conducted online within the UK by an independent field service provider on behalf of Auriemma in December 2023, among 800 adult credit cardholders. The number of interviews completed on a monthly basis is sufficient to allow for statistical significance testing between sub-groups at the 95% confidence level ± 5%, unless otherwise noted. The purpose of the research was not disclosed nor did the respondents know the criteria for qualification.

