Rockstar Energy Drink® drops limited edition, hand-painted Chase & Status Sneakers ahead of their performance at Creamfields Festival

Rockstar Energy Drink® is unveiling custom hand-painted sneakers this bank holiday weekend. Valued at over £1,000 per pair, the trainers are uniquely inspired by Creamfields headline artists, Chase & Status, and crafted by one of the world's most influential sneaker artists, Scottie Wilkinson.

LONDON, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockstar Energy Drink®, the headline partner of Creamfields festival, is set to transform festival fashion and enhance festival goers' experience at one of the world's premier electronic music events. This bank holiday weekend, the energy drink brand is celebrating its partnership with the iconic festival by unveiling intricately hand-painted sneakers that reflect the energy of the chart-topping, BRIT Award winning electronic music duo, Chase & Status.

With only three pairs in existence, these limited-edition sneakers make a bold statement, featuring the artist's signature on the heel for a personalised touch - making them the perfect collectible for fans. One pair will be gifted to Chase & Status, while the other two will be hidden at Creamfields and given away for free - with a twist. The exact locations will be shared via a what.three.words link on the artist's and Rockstar Energy Drink's Instagram handles. This exciting hunt offers two lucky fans the chance to own these exclusive kicks, which come equipped with a microchip in the tongue for authenticity verification and a scannable digital token version of the shoe.

The limited-edition shoe is inspired by the dynamic electronic music scene and the artists who have shaped it. World-renowned sneaker artist Scottie Wilkinson brings this collection to life, with each pair featuring the headliners' intricately hand-painted signature, and bold designs that embody both the vibrant essence of the energy drink brand and the spirit of Creamfields.

Scottie Wilkinson, Sneaker Artist, added: "Working on these sneakers has been an exciting creative journey. Thanks to Rockstar Energy Drink, I had the opportunity to blend my artistic style with the electrifying energy of Chase & Status. This collaboration has allowed me to explore new brush strokes, colours, and patterns that truly capture their unique sound and vibe. I can't wait for fans to get their hands on them and share this unique experience with the duo!"

Offering something for everyone, fashion and music fans can customise their own sneakers at the Rockstar Energy Drink trainer tent during the festival. Created in partnership with CANVVS, the world's first and biggest custom sneaker platform, each trainer base features Rockstar's iconic colour waves, and additional custom designs will be available for free all weekend. After a day of dancing, 500 lucky festival-goers can personalise their trainers with custom laces, lace locks, and even work with on-site artists to add handwritten touches. Plus, they'll get their trainers cleaned for free - so muddy festival fields won't be a problem for these Creamfields fans!

Vandita Pandey, Marketing Vice President of Hydration and Energy at PepsiCo, commented: "We want to enhance the festival experience by creating unique moments that allow fans to focus their energy on what they love most - enjoying the music. This customised collection and the Rockstar Energy Drink Trainer Tent do just that, offering fans the opportunity to carry the energy of the festival with them, deepening their connection to the music and the overall experience long after festival season ends."

This year, Rockstar Energy Drink partnered with Live Nation Festivals in the UK, as the official headline sponsor at six major UK events including Creamfields, TRNSMT, Park Life, Leeds Festival and Reading Festival. With a shared dedication to championing music culture, Rockstar Energy will work with Live Nation to elevate festival culture for music enthusiasts across the UK. Together, they fuel fans to 'Press Play' on the things they love the most.

For more information on the free customisable Rockstar Energy Drink and CANVVS trainers available sneakers at Creamfields, and the latest news on how to win one of the bespoke sneakers, follow @RockstarEnergyUKI on Instagram, or visit www.rockstarenergy.co.uk/.

For further information, please contact:

pepsicomediarelations@pepsico.com

NOTES TO EDITOR

About Rockstar Energy

Rockstar, founded in 2001, produces beverages that aim to fuel those who need and love to do-it-all. With over 20 Rockstar Energy products available at convenience and grocery outlets in more than 30 countries globally, Rockstar gives you a bold refreshing boost, full of benefits and loaded with flavours. PepsiCo purchased the energy beverage leader in March 2020. In addition to Rockstar, PepsiCo owns the Sting and Adrenaline Rush brands, as well as GameFuel and AMP.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $86 billion in net revenue in 2022, driven by a complimentary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the centre of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for the planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

About CANVVS

CANVVS (pronounced Canvas) is the world's first and biggest custom sneaker platform - built by and designed for the best global artists, over a hundred of which are founding creators. The brand works with some of the best-known brands and individuals from the world of music, sport, entertainment, fashion, tech and lifestyle. Whilst initially an online platform, CANVVS will open its first store in the heart of London on Oxford Street in October this year. Ultimately the brand's goal is to continue to build their global community with the help of the very best creators, blue-chip brand collaborations, sneaker sales and the unique CANVVS CARD - a digital loyalty subscription service linked to members' smart devices. More information is available at CANVVS.com and follow their latest work @canvvs on Instagram, X and TikTok.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rockstar-energy-drink-drops-limited-edition-hand-painted-chase--status-sneakers-ahead-of-their-performance-at-creamfields-festival-302226234.html