CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) (the "Company" or "Sidus"), a provider of end-to-end precision Space Infrastructure solutions that include satellite Data-as-a-Service on its proprietary on-orbit platform, announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 and provided a business update. The Company is scheduled to host a conference call and webcast today, Monday, August 19th, at 5:00 p.m. ET.

"During the second quarter of 2024, we achieved a major milestone with the successful commissioning of our first LizzieSat (LS-1) which was launched on the SpaceX Transporter-10 Rideshare Mission in March. Following this critical phase, we began activating payloads and accomplished the primary objectives of several LS-1 missions. As the first commercial satellite designed, manufactured and operated entirely by Sidus, LS-1 has demonstrated our vertical integration capabilities and our experience in deploying and operating our satellite equipped with multiple technologies that serve a diverse range of applications and customers," said Carol Craig, Founder and CEO of Sidus Space. "This accomplishment marks a significant step forward in our strategy to establish Sidus as a leader in the Space ecosystem. Our Space-based Data-as-a-Service business model, enabled by the LizzieSat constellation, is primed to scale rapidly, driving high-margin revenue as we prepare for the launches of LizzieSat 2 and 3 with SpaceX," Ms. Craig concluded.

Operational Highlights for the Quarter Ending June 30, 2024:

Constellation Development: LizzieSat 2 and 3 are in the advanced stages of production and manifested for launch

New Service Offering: Spacecraft Mission Control Center for commercial customers

HEO Agreement: Secured a second agreement with HEO for Non-Earth Imaging Payload and Data services

Partnership Expansion: Partnered with Orbital Transports to expand market reach

Bechtel Delivery: Completed purchase order and delivers cabinets for Bechtel's NASA Mobile Launcher 2 (ML2) project, continuing production for additional cabinets

NASA moon RACER team: Awarded a subcontract on the $30M Intuitive Machines-led Moon RACER team for the NASA Lunar Terrain Vehicle Services (LTVS) contract in support the Agency's Artemis Campaign

LizzieSat -1 Payloads: Began activating payloads upon successful completion of the Commissioning Phase of LizzieSat-1

DoD Mentor-Protégé Program Extension: The Department of Defense extended the Sidus Space and L3Harris' Mentor-Protégé program for a second year

Quality Certification: Achieved recertification of ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D quality designation

AI and Data Success: LizzieSat-1 successfully transmitted data from Orbit through FeatherEdge, Sidus' Artificial Intelligence (AI) Rapid Delivery Platform, and supported the flight heritage of Arkisys' Applique Technology.

AI-Enhanced Solutions: Sidus successfully demonstrated an AI Enhanced, thermal sensing, firefighting software solution on LizzieSat

International Expansion: Sidus Space and NamaSys Bahrain signed an MOU with plans to establish "Sidus Arabia" a Joint Venture headquartered in Saudi Arabia to develop a Satellite Manufacturing Facility and pursue joint initiatives

Subsequent Operational Highlights:

Successfully completed the primary objectives of the Autonomous Satellite Technology for Resilient Application (ASTRA) historic In-Space payload mission with NASA Stennis Space Center

Corporate Governance and Capital Formation Highlights:

Board Appointments:

Jeffrey (Jeff) Shuman appointed to Board of Directors

Carol Craig, Founder and CEO was appointed as Chairman following Leonard Riera's resignation as Chairman

Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter Ending June 30, 2024:

Selling, general and administrative expenses totaled approximately $3.1 million, a $500,000 decrease from $3.6 million in Q2 2023, largely due to a reduction in payroll related expenses directly related to building our satellites which were reclassed to fixed asset as well as a reduction in professional fees and insurance expense.

Total revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2024, totaled approximately $930,000, a decrease of $440,000 compared to total revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2023. This decrease was primarily driven by the timing of fixed price manufacturing milestones and delays in satellite contract payments, which are expected to recover in the second half of the year.

Cost of revenue increased 105% to approximately $1.8 million, up from $860,000 in Q2 2023. The percent change in the cost of revenue was higher than the percent decrease in revenue due to a mix of contracts with higher material expenses vice labor, shifts in milestone payments for our higher margin satellite related business and higher depreciation costs associated with the monthly depreciation of our first satellite asset deployed March 2024.

The gross profit margin decreased to negative (91%), compared to 37% in Q2 2023, mainly due to lower satellite related revenue versus prior year due in large part by the timing of satellite related payments and fixed price milestone contracts in the first half of 2024 and higher costs related to the depreciation of our first satellite asset.

Adjusted EBITDA loss, a non-GAAP measure for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was $3.2 million, compared to $2.8 million for the same period the prior year. Total non-GAAP adjustments for interest expense, depreciation and amortization, acquisition deal costs, severance costs, capital markets and advisory fees, equity-based compensation, and warrant costs are provided in the reconciliation table listed below.

Net Loss for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was $4.1 million, compared to a net loss of $3.5 million in the same quarter of 2023.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) is a multi-faceted Space Infrastructure-as-a-Service satellite company focused on mission-critical hardware manufacturing; multi-disciplinary engineering services; satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations; and in-orbit support. The Company is in Cape Canaveral, Florida, where it operates from a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility focused on vertically integrated Space-as-a-Service solutions including end-to-end satellite support.

Sidus Space has a mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth and a vision of enabling space flight heritage status for new technologies while delivering data and predictive analytics to domestic and global customers. More than just a "Satellite-as-a-Service" provider, Sidus Space products and services are offered through its several business units: Space-as-a-Service, Space-Based Data Solutions, AI/ML Products and Services, Mission Planning and Management Operations, 3D Printing and Products and Services, Satellite Manufacturing and Payload Integration, and Space and Defense Hardware Manufacturing. Sidus Space is ISO 9001:2015, AS9100 Rev. D certified, and ITAR registered.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors described more fully in the section entitled 'Risk Factors' in Sidus Space's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

To provide investors with additional information in connection with our results as determined in accordance with GAAP, we use non-GAAP measures of adjusted EBITDA. We use adjusted EBITDA in order to evaluate our operating performance and make strategic decisions regarding future direction of the company since it provides a meaningful comparison to our peers using similar measures. We define adjusted EBITDA as net income (as determined by U.S. GAAP) adjusted for interest expense, depreciation and amortization expense, acquisition deal costs, severance costs, capital market and advisory fees, equity-based compensation and warrant costs. These non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures made by other companies since not all companies will use the same measures. Therefore, these non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for relevant U.S. GAAP measures and should be read in conjunction with information presented on a U.S. GAAP basis.

The following table reconciles adjusted EBITDA to net loss (the most comparable GAAP measure) for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Change % Net Income / (Loss) $ (4,136,084 ) $ (3,501,581 ) $ (634,503 ) 18 % Interest Expense (i) 249,174 228,244 20,930 9 % Depreciation and Amortization (ii) 605,003 76,025 528,978 696 % Fundraising expense (iii) - 139,000 (139,000 ) -100 % Warrant costs underwriter (iv) - 240,525 (240,525 ) -100 % Severance Costs 17,231 - 17,231 - Equity based compensation 80,829 - 80,829 - Total Non-GAAP Adjustments 952,237 683,794 268,443 39 % Adjusted EBITDA (3,183,847 ) (2,817,788 ) (366,059 ) 13 % (i) Sidus Space incurred increased interest expense due to short-term note payable due in Q4 2024 and interest expense related to an asset based loan. (ii) Sidus Space incurred increased depreciation expense 2024 with launch and deployment of satellite fixed asset and related satellite software, as well as new ERP software capitalization. (iii) Sidus Space incurred decreased Fundraising expense due to no fundraising activities in Q2 2024. (iv) Sidus Space incurred one-time costs related to underwriter warrants during 2023

SIDUS SPACE, INC CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 Assets Current assets Cash $ 1,444,369 $ 1,216,107 Accounts receivable 621,313 1,175,077 Accounts receivable - related parties 264,802 67,447 Inventory 1,400,686 1,217,929 Contract asset 77,124 77,124 Contract asset - related party 46,000 43,173 Prepaid and other current assets 4,449,118 5,405,453 Total current assets 8,303,412 9,202,310 Property and equipment, net 12,800,850 9,570,214 Operating lease right-of-use assets 262,007 115,573 Intangible asset 398,135 398,135 Other assets 74,969 64,880 Total Assets $ 21,839,373 $ 19,351,112 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable and other current liabilities $ 4,552,652 $ 6,697,562 Accounts payable and accrued interest - related party 887,402 677,039 Contract liability 77,124 77,124 Contract liability - related party 46,000 43,173 Asset-based loan liability 861,660 2,587,900 Notes payable 2,048,451 2,017,286 Operating lease liability 262,007 119,272 Total current liabilities 8,735,296 12,219,356 Operating lease liability - non-current - - Total Liabilities 8,735,296 12,219,356 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' Equity Preferred Stock: 5,000,000 shares authorized; $0.0001 par value; no shares issued and outstanding Series A convertible preferred stock: 2,000 shares authorized; 0 and 372 shares issued and outstanding, respectively - - Common stock: 210,000,000 authorized; $0.0001 par value Class A common stock: 200,000,000 shares authorized; 4,081,344 and 983,173 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 409 98 Class B common stock: 10,000,000 shares authorized; 100,000 shares issued and outstanding 10 10 Additional paid-in capital 63,879,410 49,918,441 Accumulated deficit (50,775,752 ) (42,786,793 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 13,104,077 7,131,756 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 21,839,373 $ 19,351,112

SIDUS SPACE, INC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 834,798 $ 1,175,616 $ 1,679,909 $ 3,090,340 Revenue - related parties 92,772 194,793 297,816 543,696 Total - revenue 927,570 1,370,409 1,977,725 3,634,036 Cost of revenue 1,768,671 862,632 2,734,762 2,230,460 Gross profit (loss) (841,101 ) 507,777 (757,037 ) 1,403,576 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative expenses 3,056,814 3,560,482 6,702,397 7,102,651 Total operating expenses 3,056,814 3,560,482 6,702,397 7,102,651 Net loss from operations (3,897,915 ) (3,052,705 ) (7,459,434 ) (5,699,075 ) Other income (expense) Other income 1,613 17,950 1,613 17,950 Other expense - - - - Interest expense (186,175 ) (187,667 ) (339,701 ) (375,194 ) Interest income 12,313 - 12,313 - Asset-based loan expense (65,920 ) (38,634 ) (161,375 ) (79,567 ) Finance expense - (240,525 ) - (806,754 ) Total other income (expense) (238,169 ) (448,876 ) (487,150 ) (1,243,565 ) Loss before income taxes (4,136,084 ) (3,501,581 ) (7,946,584 ) (6,942,640 ) Provision for income taxes - - - - Net loss $ (4,136,084 ) $ (3,501,581 ) $ (7,946,584 ) $ (6,942,640 ) Dividend on Series A preferred Stock - - (42,375 ) - Net loss attributed to stockholders (4,136,084 ) (3,501,581 ) (7,988,959 ) (6,942,640 ) Basic and diluted loss per common share $ (0.99 ) $ (6.85 ) $ (2.30 ) $ (17.15 ) Basic and diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding 4,181,344 511,315 3,450,577 404,821

SIDUS SPACE, INC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Cash Flows From Operating Activities: Net loss $ (7,946,584 ) $ (6,942,640 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Stock based compensation 160,028 806,754 Finance Expense - - Depreciation and amortization 858,033 79,385 Bad debt - - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 553,764 156,130 Accounts receivable - related party (197,355 ) 54,696 Inventory (182,757 ) (537,523 ) Contract asset - - Contract asset - related party (2,827 ) (15,956 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 946,246 (1,483,918 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (1,968,107 ) 1,732,714 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities - related party 210,363 (465 ) Contract liability - - Contract liability - related party 2,827 15,956 Changes in operating lease assets and liabilities (3,699 ) (4,394 ) Net Cash provided by (used in) Operating Activities (7,570,068 ) (6,139,261 ) Cash Flows From Investing Activities: Purchase of property and equipment (4,067,741 ) (2,614,169 ) Cash paid for asset acquisition - - Net Cash used in Investing Activities (4,067,741 ) (2,614,169 ) Cash Flows From Financing Activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock units 13,742,311 14,787,511 Proceeds from issuance of Series A preferred stock units - - Proceeds from asset-based loan agreement 46,133 2,881,228 Repayment of asset-based loan agreement (1,772,373 ) (3,167,195 ) Proceeds from notes payable - - Repayment of notes payable (150,000 ) (179,524 ) Payment of lease liabilities - - Repayment of notes payable - related party - - Dividend paid - - Net Cash provided by (used in) Financing Activities 11,866,071 14,322,020 Net change in cash 228,262 5,568,590 Cash, beginning of period 1,216,107 2,295,259 Cash, end of period $ 1,444,369 $ 7,863,849 Supplemental cash flow information Cash paid for interest $ 338,116 $ 155,365 Cash paid for taxes $ - $ - Non-cash Investing and Financing transactions: Debt forgiveness $ - $ - Class A common stock issued for conversion of Series A convertible preferred stock $ 16,566 $ - Common stock issue for reverse split adjustment $ - $ - Recognition of right-of-use asset and lease liability $ 284,861 $ 135,235 Class A common stock issued for exercised cashless warrant $ - $ -

