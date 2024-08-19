Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 20.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Noch nie in der Geschichte der USA waren die Gewinnchancen für diese Aktien größer!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 915873 | ISIN: US3393821034 | Ticker-Symbol: FX3
Frankfurt
20.08.24
08:10 Uhr
33,520 Euro
+2,175
+6,94 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FLEXSTEEL INDUSTRIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLEXSTEEL INDUSTRIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FLEXSTEEL INDUSTRIES
FLEXSTEEL INDUSTRIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FLEXSTEEL INDUSTRIES INC33,520+6,94 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.