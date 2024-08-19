Decklar Resources Inc.: Strategic Earn-In Agreement on the Oza Field to Fund Production Growth

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decklar Resources Inc. (TSX-V: DKL) (OTC: DKLRF) (FSE: A1U1) (the "Company" or "Decklar") is pleased to announce the execution of a Strategic Development Agreement ("SDA") with a consortium of technical and financial services providers (the "TSP"), to advance the development of the Oza Field in Nigeria.



Under the terms of the SDA, the TSP will earn up to a thirty-five percent (35%) economic interest in the Oza Field from Decklar's economic interest by providing the necessary funding and technical services for the workover of the Oza-4 well, the side-tracking of the Oza-2 well and the drilling of two (2) new wells. The SDA is structured to align the interests of both parties, with the TSP's earn-in phased and linked directly to the achievement of specific drilling work and production enhancements.

The TSP will work closely with Decklar and Millenium Oil & Gas Company Limited, the Operator of the Oza Field, to ensure that the development proceeds efficiently and effectively, leveraging the combined expertise and resources of all parties involved.

Decklar's CEO, Sanmi Famuyide, commented: "We are excited to work with the technical service partners under this strategic earn-in agreement. This collaboration is expected to significantly enhance the Oza Field's output, bringing forward its full potential."

For further information about Decklar, see its disclosure documents on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca or visit the company's website at https://www.decklarresources.com/

For further information:

Sanmi Famuyide

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: +234 703 332 2265

Email: sanmi@decklarresources.com

Investor Relations: info@decklarresources.com

