E.C.D. Automotive Design: ECD Auto Design Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results; Revenues Increase 129% to Record $8.9 Million

Q2 2024 Maintains Strong Gross Margins While Revenue More Than Doubles, Drives Adjusted EBITDA of $0.4 Million



Company's Reaffirms Full Year 2024 Revenue Guidance of $33.0 Million

KISSIMMEE, Fla., Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECD Automotive Design, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECDA) ("ECD" or the "Company"), the world's largest Land Rover and Jaguar restoration company known for its custom luxury builds, including bespoke Defenders, Range Rovers, Jaguar E-Types, Ford Mustangs and Toyota FJs, announced today its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Company Highlights

Revenues increased 129% to $8.9 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $3.9 million in the same year-ago quarter. Growth was driven by increased volume, higher average selling price and increased used vehicle sales versus a year ago.

Gross profit increased significantly to $2.2 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $1.2 million in the same year-ago quarter

Gross margin was essentially flat at 31.8% in the second quarter of 2024, compared to 31.8% in the same year-ago quarter

Net loss was ($0.9) million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to net income of $36,000 in same year-ago quarter

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) improved $0.4 million to $0.4 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $9,000 in the same year-ago quarter

Subsequent to quarter end, classic Toyota FJs were added to the Company's product lineup through a licensing agreement with Black Dog Trading.

Management Commentary

"ECD continues to see strong growth as we push through with our ambitious plans to be the preferred partner in the classic luxury automotive market. Progress along our growth plan was evidenced by our 129% increase in revenues to a record $8.9 million and strong gross margins of 31.8% during the second quarter, which is among industry leaders like Ferrari and other luxury auto brands," stated Scott Wallace, CEO & Founder of ECD. Mr. Wallace continued, "As we move ahead, we will continue scaling our existing footprint to maximize the business model, while also looking at growth opportunities in the larger classic car ecosystem. In 2024, we have expanded our classic car product line through the acquisition of assets of 'Brand New Muscle Car', adding classic Mustangs, and a licensing agreement with 'Black Dog Trading', which added classic Toyota FJs. We also continue to enhance our brand through strategic partnerships like our new collaboration with Turtleback Trailers. Not only are these opportunities important to our growth plans, but they provide us the ability to maximize our existing footprint and scale in a capital efficient manner."

Full Year 2024 Guidance

The Company is reaffirming their guidance and expects 2024 revenue to be $33.0 million, representing an increase of approximately 108% when compared to revenue of $15.1 million in 2023.

Financial Results

Revenue increased 129% to a record $8.9 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $3.9 million in the second quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due increased volume, higher average selling price and increased used vehicle sales versus a year ago.

Second quarter 2024 gross profit increased significantly to $2.8 million, or 31.8% of revenue, compared to $1.2 million, or 31.8% or revenue in the second quarter of 2023.

Operating expenses were $2.7 million in the second quarter 2024, compared to $1.2 million in the second quarter 2023. The increase in operating expenses was primarily due to higher general and administrative expenses related to the ongoing costs of being a public company.

Operating Income improved to $0.1 million, compared to an operating loss of ($19,000) in the second quarter of 2023. The improvement was primarily due to a higher average selling price per vehicle and efficiencies in the build process.

Net loss for the second quarter 2024 was ($0.9 million), or $(0.03) per diluted share, compared to net income of $36,000, or $(0.00) per diluted share in the second quarter of 2023. The change in net loss was primarily the result of interest expense affiliated with a convertible note.

Adjusted EBITDA improved $0.4 million to $0.4 million in the second quarter 2024, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $0.0 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Cash and equivalents on June 30, 2024 were $5.6 million, as compared to $8.1 million on December 31, 2023.

Earnings Call and Webcast

Management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer session.

Date: Monday, August 19, 2024

Time: 4:30 PM Eastern Time (1:30 PM Pacific Time)

The Company will also provide a link at https://ecdautodesign.com/ecd-investors/ for those who wish to stream the call via webcast.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available through August 21, 2024.

About ECD Auto Design

ECD, a public company trading under ECDA on the Nasdaq, is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic English beauty with modern performance. Currently, ECD restores Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA, the Range Rover Classic, the Jaguar E-Type and we have recently added Ford Mustang and Toyota FJ. Historically, each vehicle produced by ECD was fully bespoke, a one-off that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified Automotive Service Excellence ("ASE") craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British "gear heads" whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. ECD's global headquarters, known as the "Rover Dome," is a 100,000-square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Florida that is home to 90 talented craftsmen and technicians, who hold a combined 61 ASE and five master level certifications. ECD has an affiliated logistics center in the U.K. where its seven employees work to source and transport 25-year-old work vehicles back to the U.S. for restoration. For more information, visit www.ecdautodesign.com.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company believes that EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) is useful to investors because it is commonly used to evaluate companies on the basis of operating performance and leverage.

EBITDA is not intended to represent cash flows for the periods presented, nor have they been presented as an alternative to operating income or as an indicator of operating performance and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). In accordance with SEC Regulation G, the non-GAAP measurements in this press release have been reconciled to the nearest GAAP measurement, which can be viewed under the heading "Reconciliation of Net Income (loss) from Operations to EBITDA" in the financial tables included in this press release.

ECD AUTOMOTIVE DESIGN, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 8,872,003 $ 3,867,903 $ 17,180,042 $ 6,575,229 Cost of goods sold (exclusive of depreciation expense shown below) 6,054,705 2,639,201 11,885,805 5,042,435 Gross profit 2,817,298 1,228,702 5,294,237 1,532,794 Operating expenses Advertising and marketing expenses 271,063 101,568 614,472 206,788 General and administrative expenses 2,284,998 1,118,060 4,461,943 2,434,567 Depreciation and amortization expenses 143,728 27,685 191,382 54,993 Total operating expenses 2,699,789 1,247,313 5,267,797 2,696,348 Income (loss) from operations 117,509 (18,611 ) 26,440 (1,163,554 ) Other income (expense) Interest expense (1,151,548 ) - (2,122,325 ) - Foreign exchange loss (5,607 ) - (10,311 ) - Other income (expense), net 103,865 54,773 152,391 77,150 Total other (expense) income, net (1,053,290 ) 54,773 (1,980,245 ) 77,150 Loss before income taxes (935,781 ) 36,162 (1,953,805 ) (1,086,404 ) Income tax expense 9,712 (522,568 ) - Net income (loss) $ (926,069 ) $ 36,162 $ (2,476,373 ) $ (1,086,404 ) Net income (loss) per common share, basic and diluted $ (0.03 ) $ 0.00 $ (0.08 ) $ (0.05 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 31,976,585 24,000,000 31,898,151 24,000,000

ECD AUTOMOTIVE DESIGN, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,660,684 $ 8,134,211 Accounts receivable, net 105,132 - Inventories 10,119,487 11,799,304 Prepaid and other current assets 405,468 34,006 Total current assets 16,290,771 19,967,521 Property and equipment, net 607,603 968,677 Deferred tax asset - 515,444 Right-of-use assets 3,586,612 3,763,294 Brand name, net 1,200,006 0 Deposit 60,200 77,686 TOTAL ASSETS $ 21,745,192 $ 25,292,622 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,104,896 $ 768,808 Accrued expenses 1,411,058 687,000 Deferred revenue 11,467,622 17,596,512 Deferred taxes liability 7,124 - Lease liability, current 334,231 314,903 Floor plan payable 1,321,000 - Income tax payable 1,115,559 1,115,559 Share issuance liability 1,325,000 250,000 Other payable 641,621 168,256 Total current liabilities 18,728,111 20,901,038 Lease liability, non-current 3,554,078 3,727,182 Convertible note, net of debt discount 11,551,467 10,683,452 Total liabilities 33,833,656 35,311,672 Commitments and contingencies (Note 16) - - Redeemable preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 20,000,000 authorized shares; 25,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 3 3 Stockholders' deficit: Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000,000 authorized shares; 32,099,662 shares and 31,874,662 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 3,210 3,187 Additional paid-in capital 431,936 - Accumulated deficit (12,523,613 ) (10,022,240 ) Total Stockholders' Deficit (12,088,467 ) (10,019,053 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT $ 21,745,192 $ 25,292,622