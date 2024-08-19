Digital Brands Group, Inc.: Digital Brands Group Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Austin, TX, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Brands Group, Inc. ("DBG") (NASDAQ: DBGI), a curated collection of luxury lifestyle, digital-first brands, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2024.



"The company paid off over $5.0 million in debt and other liabilities during the first half of this year. The Company also lowered its G&A expenses by $4.5 million during the same period. Based on conversations with strategic partners, we believe cleaning up the balance sheet creates more interest, especially coupled with significantly lower operating expenses," said Hil Davis, CEO of Digital Brands Group.

Davis continued, "We believe the softer consumer environment will improve. At that time, we believe the Company will be in a much better position to leverage any growth spend, especially given the lower operating expenses and significantly lower interest expense. To that point, we have recently turned back on digital advertising and are experiencing a 2.6x to 2.9x ROAS."

Results for the First Quarter

Net revenues were $3.4 million compared to $4.5 million a year ago Net revenues were negatively impacted by no digital advertising spend, which resulted in limited e-commerce revenue The Company prioritized paying off over $5.0 million in debt and other liabilities during the first half of 2024

Gross profit margins were 45.9% compared to 52.0% a year ago Gross profit margins were negatively impacted by lower digital revenue associated with no digital advertising revenue in the quarter Gross profit was $1.6 million compared to $2.3 million a year ago

G&A expenses decreased $1.1 million to $2.9 million compared to $4.1 million a year ago G&A included $1.8 million in non-cash expenses primarily associated with D&A

Sales & Marketing expenses were $615,000 compared to $1.1 million a year ago Sales and marketing expenses ratio was 18.1% compared to 24.4% a year ago As noted above, the Company dd not spend any capital on digital advertising

Net loss was $3.5 million compared to a net loss of $5.7 million a year ago, which excludes a one-time non-cash benefit of $10.7 million a year ago Including this benefit, net income was $5.0 million a year ago

Net loss per diluted share was $2.08 per diluted share compared to a net income per diluted share of $0.31 a year ago, which included the $10.7 million benefit a year ago

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements included in this release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are made based on our expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting DBG and therefore involve several risks and uncertainties. You can identify these statements by the fact that they use words such as "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "should," and "may" and other words and terms of similar meaning or use of future dates, however, the absence of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. All statements regarding DBG's plans, objectives, projections and expectations relating to DBG's operations or financial performance, and assumptions related thereto are forward-looking statements. We caution that forward-looking statements are not guarantees and that actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. DBG undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Potential risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results of operations or financial condition of DBG to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: risks arising from the widespread outbreak of an illness or any other communicable disease, or any other public health crisis, including the coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic; the level of consumer demand for apparel and accessories; disruption to DBGs distribution system; the financial strength of DBG's customers; fluctuations in the price, availability and quality of raw materials and contracted products; disruption and volatility in the global capital and credit markets; DBG's response to changing fashion trends, evolving consumer preferences and changing patterns of consumer behavior; intense competition from online retailers; manufacturing and product innovation; increasing pressure on margins; DBG's ability to implement its business strategy; DBG's ability to grow its wholesale and direct-to-consumer businesses; retail industry changes and challenges; DBG's and its vendors' ability to maintain the strength and security of information technology systems; the risk that DBG's facilities and systems and those of our third-party service providers may be vulnerable to and unable to anticipate or detect data security breaches and data or financial loss; DBG's ability to properly collect, use, manage and secure consumer and employee data; stability of DBG's manufacturing facilities and foreign suppliers; continued use by DBG's suppliers of ethical business practices; DBG's ability to accurately forecast demand for products; continuity of members of DBG's management; DBG's ability to protect trademarks and other intellectual property rights; possible goodwill and other asset impairment; DBG's ability to execute and integrate acquisitions; changes in tax laws and liabilities; legal, regulatory, political and economic risks; adverse or unexpected weather conditions; DBG's indebtedness and its ability to obtain financing on favorable terms, if needed, could prevent DBG from fulfilling its financial obligations; and climate change and increased focus on sustainability issues. More information on potential factors that could affect DBG's financial results is included from time to time in DBG's public reports filed with the SEC, including DBG's Annual Report on Form 10-K, and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Forms 8-K filed or furnished with the SEC.

DIGITAL BRANDS GROUP, INC

STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

Three Months Ended Six Month Ended June, 30 June, 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net revenues $ 3,396,069 $ 4,493,424 6,972,656 $ 8,869,803 Cost of net revenues 1,837,392 2,157,349 3,693,243 4,540,488 Gross profit 1,558,677 2,336,075 3,279,413 4,329,315 Operating expenses: General and administrative 2,946,688 4,074,051 3,918,420 8,380,063 Sales and marketing 615,190 1,097,326 1,323,340 2,036,677 Distribution 299,034 242,214 564,533 512,399 Change in fair value of contingent considerartion - (10,698,475 ) - (10,698,475 ) Total operating expenses 3,860,912 (5,284,884 ) 5,806,293 230,664 Income (loss) from operations (2,302,235 ) 7,620,959 (2,526,880 ) 4,098,651 Other income (expense): Interest expense (1,239,624 ) (1,086,888 ) (1,744,615 ) (2,951,487 ) Other non-operating income (expenses) 31,379 2,240 77,280 (676,749 ) Total other income (expense), net (1,208,245 ) (1,084,648 ) (1,667,335 ) (3,628,236 ) Income tax benefit (provision) - - - - Net income (loss) from continuing operations (3,510,481 ) 6,536,311 (4,194,216 ) 470,415 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax - (1,492,050 ) - (1,562,503 ) Net income (loss) $ (3,510,481 ) $ 5,044,261 (4,194,216 ) $ (1,092,088 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding - Basic 1,684,801 6,170,227 1,703,645 5,920,596 Dilluted 1,684,801 20,865,111 1,703,645 20,615,480 Net loss per common share - basic $ (2.08 ) $ 1.06 $ (2.46 ) $ 0.08 Net loss per common share -dilluted $ (2.08 ) $ 0.31 $ (2.46 ) $ 0.02



The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

DIGITAL BRANDS GROUP, INC

STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (4,194,216 ) $ (1,092,088 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,439,094 1,765,619 Amortization of loan discount and fees 1,582,887 1,611,433 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 689,100 Loss on dsisposition of bussiness - 1,523,940 Stock-based compensation 168,200 207,094 Shares issued for services 224,265 499,338 Change in credit reserve (151,611 ) 344,140 Change in fair value of contigent consideration - (10,698,475 ) Discontinued operation - 7,666 Non-cash lease expense 530,312 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (210,819 ) 375,685 Due from factor (253,342 ) (96,955 ) Inventory (211,846 ) 454,011 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (101,289 ) (44,213 ) Accounts payable (1,419,297 ) 92,494 Accrued expenses and other liabilities - 1,346,068 Deferred revenue - (183,782 ) Accrued interest payable 196,601 217,479 Due to RP 26,909 Lease liabilities (377,500 ) - Net cash used in operating activities (2,751,651 ) (2,981,446 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Cash disposed - (18,192 ) Purchase of property, equipment and software (23,800 ) (27,855 ) Deposits (77,280 ) 87,378 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (101,080 ) 41,331 Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments from related party advances (57,427 ) Advances from factor - 154,073 Issuance of loans and note payable 490,977 4,194,799 Repayments of convertible notes and loan payable (2,179,906 ) (6,604,552 ) Insurance for common stock for cash 4,613,681 Issuance of common stock in public offering - 5,000,003 Offering costs - (686,927 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 2,924,752 1,999,969 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 72,021 (940,146 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 20,773 1,275,616 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 92,794 $ 335,470



The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.



DIGITAL BRANDS GROUP, INC

STATEMENT OF BALANCE SHEETS

June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 92,794 $ 20,773 Accounts receivable, net 285,652 74,833 Due from factor, net 742,764 337,811 Inventory 5,061,446 4,849,600 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 377,959 276,670 Total current assets 6,560,615 5,559,687 Property, equipment and software, net 79,309 55,509 Goodwill 8,973,501 8,973,501 Intangible assets, net 8,543,123 9,982,217 Deposits 152,711 75,431 Right of use asset 633,755 689,688 Total assets $ 24,943,014 $ 25,336,033 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 6,119,604 $ 7,538,902 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 4,957,132 4,758,492 Due to related parties 426,921 400,012 Convertible note payable, net 100,000 100,000 Accrued interest payable 1,944,362 1,996,753 Loan payable, current 2,110,188 2,325,842 Promissory note payable, net 4,730,740 4,884,592 Right of use liability, current portion 1,031,261 1,210,814 Total current liabilities 21,420,208 23,215,407 Loan payable 150,000 150,000 Right of use liability, non current portion 276,432 - Deferred tax liability 368,034 368,034 Total liabilities 22,214,674 23,733,441 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Undesignated preferred stock, $0.0001 par, 10,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding as of both June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 - Series A convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par, 6,300 shares designated, 6,300 shares issued and outstanding as of both June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 1 1 Series C convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par, 1,744 and 4,786 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 1 1 Common stock, $0.0001 par, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 2,282,332 and 1,114,359 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 226 110 Additional paid-in capital 120,916,777 115,596,929 Accumulated deficit (118,188,665 ) (113,994,449 ) Total stockholders' equity 2,728,340 1,602,592 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 24,943,014 $ 25,336,033



The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

