Ensurge Micropower ASA - 1H 2024

On 22 April 2024 we announced that we shipped the first 10 µm multi-layer Solid-State Lithium Batteries (SSLBs) to one of our strategic partners for testing according to a pre-committed agreement.

On 27 June 2024 we announced delivery of samples to a customer within the Global Fortune 500 medical-device company in line with the evaluation agreement signed and announced on 25 October 2023.

Close to achieving our targets for energy density (Wh/L), charge cycles, production- and cycling-yield.

There have been several groundbreaking innovations making the production process simpler and more efficient than we had originally foreseen, for which we are seeking patent protection.

Our most recent mAh battery device characterization demonstrates a very high pulse current capability, up to 12.5C on demanding Bluetooth measurement monitoring devices, significantly exceeding current specification. This extreme capability is the result of our unique battery architecture, material set and process technology integration.

About Ensurge Micropower

Ensurge is Energizing Innovation with the first ultrathin, flexible, reliable, and fundamentally safe solid-state lithium microbattery for the 1 to 100 milliampere-hour (mAh) class of wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. The innovative Ensurge Microbattery enables energy-dense rechargeable products that are ideal for form-factor-constrained applications including hearables (hearing aids and wireless headphones), digital and health wearables, sports and fitness devices, and IoT sensor solutions that use energy harvesting to power everyday things. The company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring the advantages of Ensurge technology to established and expanding markets.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

