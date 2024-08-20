Sports car manufacturer Porsche has agreed to acquire a majority stake in Varta's V4Drive Battery GmbH subsidiary, providing fresh cash to the embattled battery maker. From pv magazine ESS News German battery maker Varta AG said it has reached a restructuring agreement with its creditors, bringing on sports car maker Porsche as a majority stakeholder in the company's car battery subsidiary, V4Drive Battery GmbH. The agreement will reduce Varta's debt from €485 million ($535 million) to €200 million. "With the implementation of the measures agreed today, the group's financing and liquidity ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...