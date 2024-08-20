EDITED is selected as a top company of forward-thinkers, redefining what it means to be a people-centric organization.

EDITED, the leading global retail intelligence platform, is thrilled to announce it has been named a winner of the 2024 Culture 100 Awards Growth Edition, recognizing the most thriving, rewarding companies to work for in the UK.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240820769578/en/

EDITED wins Culture 100 Award. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This award highlights the top 100 greatest companies to work for in the UK, honoring organizations large and small for their commitments to building a progressive, people-first workplace.

Culture 100 states that, "The Culture 100 honourees aren't simply adapting to the evolving landscape. They are the architects, building foundations for a future where companies are as passionate about their people as they are about their profits."

This year, Culture 100 assessed over 5,000 companies and interviewed over 20,000 employees as part of the judging process.

"At EDITED, investing in our people to enrich their experiences and drive collective success is our top priority. This award highlights our unwavering commitment to creating an environment where every team member feels valued and empowered. We are proud to stand among other visionary companies that prioritise their people, and we remain dedicated to innovating and evolving our approach as we continue to grow," says Charlotte Crowe, VP of People Operations at EDITED.

Learn more about working at EDITED and see open opportunities here.

About EDITED:

EDITED is the world's leading AI-powered retail intelligence platform that empowers brands and retailers with real-time insights and actionable recommendations around assortment, pricing, inventory, and site merchandising. We help retailers drive better business outcomes by providing a holistic view that is market-informed, profit-aware, and customer-centric. The world's most successful brands and retailers use EDITED's platform to get closer to their best customers and future-proof their business.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240820769578/en/

Contacts:

Press@edited.com