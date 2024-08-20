Recently, in Zhenjiang City, Jiangsu Province, the 7.1 MW distributed photovoltaic power generation project of the Sino- Japan Intelligent Manufacturing Innovation Cooperation Park, with the assistance of State Grid Zhenjiang Power Supply Company, successfully applied for a green certificate issued by the National Energy Administration.

The green certificate is the electronic identity for green power trading, with one green certificate equivalent to 1,000 kWh of renewable energy. In recent years, the National Energy Administration has actively promoted the comprehensive coverage of green electricity certificates.

In this context, State Grid Zhenjiang Power Supply Company has established a green electricity and green certificate trading service team, leveraging the advantage of the power grid in providing services directly to market entities. It has built a cooperation platform, integrated market-oriented resources such as new energy suppliers, green electricity and green certificates, and carbon reduction demanders, actively constructed a service ecosystem, promoted the precise supply-demand docking of the green electricity and green certificate industry chain, and upgraded green electricity and green certificate services from "decentralized" to "platform-based" to serve the low-carbon transformation of the entire society.

