Quantum Kinetics Corporation: Quantum Kinetics Offers Swift Phase Out of Used Nuclear Fuel Stockpiles

Seminal Achievement in Particle Physics Ushers In Transformative Method for the Destruction of Nuclear Fission By-Products

Quantum Kinetics Corporation (QKC) discovered and recently disclosed an advanced method to effectively treat used nuclear fuel (UNF). The groundbreaking process of Electro-Physical Transmutation (E-PT) enables the rapid removal of Uranium, Strontium, Cesium, and other radionuclides from the UNF of operational and even decommissioned legacy nuclear power plants.

This vanguard approach targets dangerous radioisotopes turning them into inert substances by synthetically accelerating successive radioactive decay events.

In addition to the net destruction of long-lived fission products, E-PT also enables the commercially viable production of rare nuclear elements such as Thorium, Plutonium, and Barium. Other valuable products from E-PT include medical radioisotopes and other isotopic resources for the energy industry.

Combined, E-PT products will save the United States billions of dollars over the course of a decade.

A Brief Review of the Physics of Transmutation:

McKane Lee, the inventor of E-PT and a Founder of Quantum Kinetics Corporation (QKC), had this to say about the new technology:

"Transmutation is simply the process in which an isotope is converted to another isotope. Science tells us that orbital electrons can fall from higher shell levels (N, M, L and K) towards the atomic nucleus core. These descending electrons destabilize atoms to the point they transmute into new elements as the core proton (+) absorbs an electron (-) and transmutes into a neutron (=). These events trigger the release of X-rays and electron capture."

"With the emergence of E-PT, we can now mechanically speed up sequential Beta decay transmutation, the natural method of transforming radioactive elements with, The Quantum Kinetic Well®." See Figure 1.

Figure 1: A new world record achievement in Safe Nuclear temperatures sustained for over 24hrs using the QKW® technology with radioactive wastewater. (a) 1-min into the experiment using 90V input at 48.0 watts. (b) 2-min into the experiment using 90V input at 48.2 watts. (c) 6-hrs into the experiment using 60V input. (d) 24-hrs into the experiment using 60V input at 36.4 watts. Emissions of this nature are associated with atomic transmutation events. X-rays were detected with an AMPTEK: XR-100CR

In Nature, transmutation through radioactive decay can take millions or billions of years. For example, the half-life of Uranium-235 is 703.8 million years, and the half-life of Uranium-238 is 4.5 billion years. In contrast, E-PT takes only hours or days to transmute Uranium.

This means E-PT is - in effect - a 'time machine' rapidly causing radioactive elements to move from a present dangerous state to a future inert state - all within the safe boundaries of a controlled chamber.

"These amazing discoveries took seven years of research including work at three national laboratories and a leading University. We have now achieved the illusory goal of safely stimulating 'stellar-like' events on Earth. Our results were coupled with the production of new atomic elements, just as stars are the birthplace of all existing natural elements. Even more remarkable is that the E-PT method of altering radionuclides comes about with little electrical effort."

Lee went on to say, "E-PT speeds up remediation of used nuclear fuel stockpiles in the USA - not in 75-years - but within a decade." With this technology in hand, Lee projects the United States can now construct transformative nuclear facilities or deploy multiple modular deployable [SKIDS] units for the permanent transmutation of used nuclear fuel on site.

"These findings open a new frontier in physics and safe nuclear energy systems," stated the inventor.

A Historic Test:



On June 10, 2024, at 10:25 a.m. EST, an avant-garde experiment was poised in full readiness at a national laboratory in Georgia. QKC researchers and high-ranking lab officials stood by while a young American scientist moved towards the reactor to flip a simple electronic switch. Little did the attendees understand at the time that they were about to witness a record-breaking achievement in safe nuclear technology - continuous 230 million degrees Celsius within the confines of a six-by-six-inch nuclear reactor on the bench-top.

Since no one had figured it out before, observers of the experiment predictably had important questions including - Where is all this power coming from?

For seventy years, scientists had thought the only way to force fusion reactions was to smash atomic particles together at super speeds and/or at million-degree temperatures. The Sun was their model. After all, the Sun is an immensely hot space body and gigantic 'hydrogen' nuclear fusion reactor. The problem was that after a generation of colliding particles in sensational facilities, no one could sustain fusion ignition for more than a fraction of a second.

Until now…

The historic test explored the treatment power of E-PT on radioactive water spiked with Yttrium-90, Strontium-90, Uranium-234/235/238, and Cesium-137. The data showed reductions over 24 hours as follows: Cobalt-60 by ~48.3%, Cesium-137 by ~14.8%, Uranium-234 by ~80.9%, Uranium-235 by ~78.6%, Uranium-238 by ~78.3%, Yttrium-90 by ~74.6%. See Figure 2.

Figure 2: Source and Treated Gamma, Alpha, GFPC, and ICP-MS values of nuclear wastewater transmutation processing with the 'stacked' Quantum Kinetic Fusor (QKF) device. (a) Gamma spec values of Cobalt-57. (b) Gamma spec of Cobalt-60. (c) Gamma spec of Cesium-137. (d) Alpha spec of plutonium-239. (e) Gamma spec of Chromium-51. (f) Alpha spec of Uranium-234. (g) Alpha spec of Uranium-235. (h) Alpha spec of Uranium-238. (i) GFPC values of Strontium-90. (j) ICP-MS values of Yttrium. (k) ICP-MS values of tungsten. (l) ICP-MS of Lead. (m) ICP-MS values of Thorium. (n) ICP-MS values of Barium. (o) ICP-MS values of Copper. Note: blue lines are running average values.

While Mother Nature's half-life decay of these elements takes ~245,000 to 4.5 billion years to accomplish, E-PT speeds up the Universal time clock within the localized space inside the reactor.

Elements that showed growth were Strontium-90, Plutonium-239, Chromium-51, Thorium, and Cobalt-57. This was because of the specifically selected control variables of the equipment setup. Prior experiments with different configurations had shown reductions of these elements, e.g., reductions in Strontium-90 by 20% in 24-hours at very low power inputs.

At a propitious moment in history, the unveiling of QKC's Magnum Opus study portends the arrival - in effect - of 21st Century Alchemy to swiftly reduce radioactive fission waste products from civilian nuclear power plants. See Figure 3.



Figure 3: The Source and Treated ICP-MS values of nuclear wastewater. Lab grade deionized water was laced with Cs-137, Uranium-234/235/238, Strontium-90, and Yttrium-90. White is zero values, Blue is growth, Red is reduction, Green is source values.

