Aaron Allen & Associates: Global Restaurant Industry Authority Aaron Allen Offers Expert Commentary Backed by PhD-Level Data Insights

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2024 / Aaron Allen, a leading expert in the global restaurant industry and CEO of Aaron Allen & Associates, is now offering his expertise as a go-to media source for timely commentary on the most pressing trends affecting the $4.5 trillion global foodservice industry. With a library of data and statistics curated over two decades, supported by a team of PhD-level data scientists and statisticians, Allen provides unparalleled insights that blend quantitative analysis with qualitative, anecdotal expertise.

Recognized as a TopVoice by LinkedIn's executive editors, Allen has been featured in top-tier media outlets such as Bloomberg, CNBC, CNN, Fox, Forbes, Fortune, and The Wall Street Journal, among others. His ability to simplify complex subject matter and offer nuanced perspectives makes him an invaluable resource for journalists working under tight deadlines in the fast-paced world of news cycles.

Key Trends and Insights Available for Commentary:

Restaurant Bankruptcies: Allen can discuss the recent uptick in restaurant bankruptcies, providing a deep analysis of the economic and operational factors driving this trend and why it's expected to continue accelerating.

Consumer Dining Behavior & Population Migration: With significant shifts in consumer behavior influenced by population migration, Allen offers insights into how these changes are impacting the restaurant industry globally.

Technological Divide: Allen can speak to the growing technological divide between well-resourced restaurants and those struggling to keep pace, particularly in the areas of artificial intelligence, robotics, and drive-through performance.

Leadership Shakeups: Recent leadership changes at major restaurant chains have highlighted underlying industry pressures. Allen can provide context and analysis on the causes and implications of these shakeups.

Activist Investors: The rise of activist investors is a continuing concern for publicly traded restaurant companies. Allen is available to comment on the strategies these investors are employing and the potential outcomes.

Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A): Drawing from extensive experience in commercial and operational due diligence, Allen can offer insights into current M&A activity and what to expect in the near future.

Labor Costs & Regional Differences: As labor costs rise globally, Allen can discuss how restaurant chains are adapting to these challenges in various states and countries, noting the differences in strategies across regions.

Inflation & Menu Strategy: Allen offers expert commentary on how inflation is affecting menu pricing and how restaurants are retooling their menus to balance cost pressures with customer expectations.

Store Layouts & Location Strategies: With changing consumer behaviors, Allen can speak to how restaurants are rethinking their store layouts and location strategies to stay competitive in today's market.

Financing & Franchising Dynamics: As new dynamics in financing and franchising emerge, Allen is well-positioned to comment on the implications for the global foodservice industry.

Whether journalists need a quick comment or a comprehensive analysis, Aaron Allen is available across time zones globally, providing responsive and insightful commentary tailored to meet the fast-paced demands of the media industry.

About Aaron Allen & Associates

Aaron Allen & Associates is a leading global restaurant industry consulting firm that has advised executive leadership of emerging and established brands across six continents and 100 countries. The firm's expertise spans growth and expansion strategies, performance optimization, M&A advisory, and cutting-edge industry intelligence. With over 2,000 consulting engagements, the firm is a trusted advisor to restaurant chains, foodservice companies, hotel chains, suppliers, and investors.

Contact Information

Aaron Allen

Chief Strategist

media@aaronallen.com

+1-312-701-3500

SOURCE: Aaron Allen & Associates

View the original press release on newswire.com.