Living Vogue Real Estate Elevates Presence in Southwest Florida's Ultra-Luxury Market with New "Casa Flamingo" Listing

This strategic move reinforces Living Vogue's commitment to providing exceptional service and exclusive opportunities to discerning clients seeking premier homes and investment properties in the area.

Living Vogue LLC, operating as Living Vogue Real Estate, is excited to announce its continued expansion into Southwest Florida's ultra-luxury real estate market, marked by the recent acquisition of the listing for "Casa Flamingo," a stunning $8,495,000 estate on Siesta Key, Florida. This move underscores Living Vogue's dedication to offering premier properties and exceptional service to discerning clients seeking the pinnacle of luxury living.

"Living Vogue Real Estate is honored to present Casa Flamingo, a breathtaking example of modern romantic Spanish architecture that redefines luxury," stated Mark Coppens, Founder & Chairman of Living Vogue Real Estate. "Situated on the tranquil shores of Siesta Key, this waterfront estate embodies the sophistication and elegance our clients desire."

Casa Flamingo, built in 2019, is a 5,201-square-foot masterpiece that has graced the pages of prestigious magazines and served as a backdrop for music videos. The estate, located on an oversized acre lot with deep-water frontage on Hansen Bayou, is just steps from the stunning waters of Sarasota Bay and the Gulf of Mexico. The grand entrance, framed by nearly 24 feet of hand-carved stone, offers a glimpse of the opulence that lies within.

"Upon entering, you are greeted by a breathtaking courtyard featuring a column-laden infinity edge pool reminiscent of a Roman bath," said Jamie Coppens, co-listing agent for the home. "Surrounding entertainment areas, including a bar and billiard room, offer the perfect setting for hosting unforgettable gatherings."

The expansion comes as Living Vogue Real Estate continues to solidify its position as a leader in luxury real estate, offering an exclusive portfolio of some of the most sought-after properties in Southwest Florida. From a record breaking $15M residential home sale on Siesta Key, to an $18M listing in Sarasota, Living Vogue caters to discerning clients seeking not just a home, but a lifestyle.

Fitting Living Vogue's "Work Hard, Play Hard" axiom, the home's outdoor spaces are designed for relaxation and recreation. The expansive rooftop offers plans for a putting green, hot-tub spa, bocce court, and a sun deck with a cabana, ensuring endless hours of leisure and play. The home comes equipped with a six-person golf cart, four e-bikes, four pedal kayaks, and two paddleboards, making it easy to explore the surrounding natural beauty - all a necessity for attracting ultra-luxury buyers in today's market.

For more information about Living Vogue Real Estate and its expanded offerings in the ultra-luxury market, please visit www.LivingVogue.com or contact the office at (941) 444-0436. For more information on Casa Flamingo, please visit https://www.3482flamingoave.com .

About Living Vogue Real Estate

Living Vogue Real Estate is a leading luxury real estate brokerage based in Sarasota, Florida. Known for its cutting-edge marketing, exceptional client service, and exclusive property listings, Living Vogue Real Estate offers a personalized approach to buying and selling luxury homes. With a team of experienced agents and a commitment to excellence, the brokerage has quickly become a dominant force in Southwest Florida's real estate market.

