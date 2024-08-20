Tyvak International SRL ("Tyvak International"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) and a leading European nano and microsatellite manufacturer based in Italy, proudly announces the successful launch and deployment of IPERDRONE.0 following its release from the launcher. First contact has been established, and the Tyvak International team is now diligently working on the commissioning of the vehicle.

This advanced space vehicle, developed for the Italian Space Agency, was launched aboard SpaceX's Transporter 11 mission, on August 16th, 2024 from Vandenberg Space Force Base marking a significant milestone in Tyvak International's contributions to space exploration and technology. The program consortium includes Centro Italiano Ricerche Aerospaziali (CIRA) and Kayser Italia. Tyvak International is responsible for the satellite hardware and software development, assembly, integration, testing, and launch integration service. Additionally, all on-orbit operations will be planned and executed from their Mission Operations Center collocated in Turin.

The IPERDRONE Program is structured as a sequence of missions, with incremental objectives, starting with the demonstration of new technologies, moving on to the inspection of space assets, and culminating in the return of the spacecraft to Earth. The first mission named IPERDRONE.0, is focused on validation and demonstration of key technology, specifically the proximity operations algorithms, the inspection cameras, and the propulsion system. These elements create the foundation upon which the entire program can advance.

The next IPERDRONE missions will target collaborative space assets and investigate advanced control mechanisms to steer the space vehicle's downward journey and novel materials designed to shield it from the extreme temperatures encountered during atmospheric re-entry.

