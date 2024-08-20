Zomedica Corp.: Zomedica Announces Key Educational Presentations at Fetch dvm360 Veterinary Conference

Leading veterinary experts to present at the Fetch dvm360 Veterinary Conference in Kansas City, August 23-25, 2024

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2024 / Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American:ZOM) ("Zomedica" or the "Company"), a veterinary health company offering point-of-care diagnostic and therapeutic products for equine and companion animals, today announced its sponsorship of educational programs at the upcoming Fetch dvm360 Veterinary Conference, taking place in Kansas City, MO, from August 23-25, 2024.

"We are proud to continue our partnership with the Fetch dvm360 series of veterinary Continuing Education programs," commented Nicole Westfall, Zomedica's Senior Vice President of Marketing. "The Kansas City conference provides an exceptional platform for education, featuring some of the most respected experts in veterinary medicine. We are honored to sponsor presentations by distinguished speakers who will share their invaluable knowledge and insights, furthering the advancement of veterinary practice and patient care."

Kevin Klass, Zomedica's Senior Vice President of Sales, added, "Our TRUFORMA® Bulk Acoustic Wave diagnostic platform, PulseVet® shock wave platform, and the VETGuardian® zero-touch remote monitor have made significant strides, expanding into global markets and introducing innovative applications. The Fetch dvm360 conference in Kansas City provides an excellent opportunity for us to showcase the capabilities of these systems. We look forward to connecting with professionals eager to enhance patient care and practice efficiency through our cutting-edge diagnostic and therapeutic solutions."

Zomedica will be exhibiting at Booth #409 during the Fetch Kansas City Conference.

The Company is sponsoring the following presentations by leading experts in veterinary medicine:

Heidi Lobprise, DVM, DAVDC presents "Step Up to Optimal Periodontal Therapy" on Friday, August 23rd from 11:00am - 12:00pm

Ashley Bourgeois, DVM, DACVD presents "Digital Derm: How to Implement Cytology in Your Busy Practice" on Saturday, August 24th from 9:15am - 10:15am

David Dycus, DVM, MS, CCRP, DACVS-SA presents "My Patient Has A Front Limb Lameness - Now What? Soft Tissue Orthopedic Injuries" on Saturday, August 24th from 1:30pm - 2:30pm

Courtney Campbell, DVM, DACVS-SA presents "Beyond Surgery: Conventional Untapped Remedies for Maximizing Postoperative Success" on Saturday, August 24th from 2:45pm - 3:45pm

Gary Oswald, DVM, MS, DACVIM (Int Med) presents "Have the 'Guts' to Run These Tests? Gastrointestinal Blood Panels" on Saturday, August 24th from 4:30pm - 5:30 pm

About Zomedica

Zomedica is a leading equine and companion animal healthcare company dedicated to improving animal health by providing veterinarians innovative therapeutic and diagnostic solutions. Our gold standard PulseVet® shock wave system, which accelerates healing in musculoskeletal conditions, has transformed veterinary therapeutics. Our suite of products also includes the Assisi® Loop line of therapeutic devices and the TRUFORMA® diagnostic platform, the TRUVIEW digital cytology system, and the VetGuardian® no-touch monitoring system, all designed to empower veterinarians to provide top-tier care. In the aggregate, their total addressable market in the U.S. exceeds $2 billion. Headquartered in Michigan, Zomedica employs approximately 150 people and manufactures and distributes its products from its world-class facilities in Georgia and Minnesota. An NYSE American company, Zomedica grew revenue 33% in 2023 to $25 million and maintains a strong balance sheet with approximately $83 million in liquidity as of June 30, 2024. Zomedica is advancing its product offerings, leveraging strategic acquisitions, and expanding internationally as we work to enhance the quality of care for pets, increase pet parent satisfaction, and improve the workflow, cash flow and profitability of veterinary practices. For more information visit www.zomedica.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Zomedica Investor Relations

investors@zomedica.com

1-734-369-2555

