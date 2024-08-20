Hardman & Co Research

Hardman & Co Research on H&T Group: 1H'24 results - Four-one at half time, but the one wins



20-Aug-2024 / 11:50 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Hardman & Co Research on H&T Group: 1H'24 results: Four-one at half time, but the one wins H&T 1H'24 results saw pre-tax profits rise 12.5% from 1H'23 to £9.9m. We have identified five key ongoing business messages, four of them favourable and one unfavourable. The scale of the latter, though, means we have reduced our FY'24 estimates by £3m, but still forecast double-digit profit growth. The positive messages were i) strong demand for pledge lending (gross advances up 14% to £146m, ii) retail sales up 27% with an improving margin, iii) FX delivering double-digit profit growth, and iv) good cost control. The downside was a repeat, indeed acceleration, in last year's unusually high spring redemption levels impacting income and capital levels. Please click on the link below for the full report: https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/1h24-results-four-one-at-half-time-but-the-one-wins/ If you are interested in meeting the company, register your interest here . To contact us: Hardman & Co

9 Bonhill Street London EC2A 4DJ www.hardmanandco.com Follow us on X (Twitter) @HardmanandCo Contact: Mark Thomas



mt@hardmanandco.com





Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement. About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.



Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



