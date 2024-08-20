Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp.: Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Appoints Leo van Dongen to Head its Next Generation Tire Recycling Subsidiary

Leo van Dongen opens worldwide markets for Flexi®-Pave and related API's proprietary tire recycling technologies

TAMPA BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2024 / Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp. (AP&I) (OTC PINK:AWSL) is pleased to announce the appointment of Leo van Dongen as President of its wholly owned subsidiary, Next Generation Tire Recycling (NGTR) worldwide operations. NGTR is a gamechanger in the tire recycling world, transforming the industry.

Leo van Dongen

Lending more than 25 years of experience in tire recycling development and technology, tire collection and handling, product development, and rubber in the global circular economy, Mr. van Dongen is a pioneer in his field. Mr. van Dongen specializes in transforming waste tires into sustainable, eco-friendly products. Some of his accomplishments include:

Spearheading CEYES Circular Rubber, focusing on the reuse of recycled rubber to create sustainable urban products.

Innovating and launching the CE Green City product line, significantly reducing tire waste and promoting circular economy principles.

Designing and implementing turnkey tire recycling plants in multiple countries, including the USA, Sweden, Croatia, Israel, Tunisia, and Romania.

Developing the TIRE BOX Plug'n'Run, a containerized turnkey tire recycling solution, enhancing global recycling capabilities.

Engineering and managing multiple tire recycling and product development projects across Europe and the USA.

Initiating the Granuband Knowledge Center in Amsterdam, focusing on industry research and development.

Mr. van Dongen's commitment to environmental sustainability and his proven track record in business development and project management align perfectly with AP&I's vision for a greener future. CEO and Chairman of the Board, Kevin Bagnall, remains steadfast in the company's overarching goal to enhance AP&I's technological portfolio to drive their mission as a global leader in proven, 'green' initiatives. "With more than sixty years of experience between the two of us, Leo and I immediately recognized the synergy when we met at the Climate Change Now Conference in Paris last year," Mr. Bagnall said. "Leo brings with him the technical knowledge of NGTR's equipment in a decentralized, modular form, which has always been the vision for NGTR."

Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp. (AP&I) is privileged to have Leo van Dongen join our team of like-minded visionaries, scientists and leaders in the field of sustainability. Under his direction, Next Generation Tire Recycling is certain to remain at the forefront of the green revolution and the circular economy, providing real results for a changing world.

About Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp.

Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp. provides environmental technologies, including converting recycled tire material into proven, sustainable infrastructure products. Its flagship product, Flexi®-Pave, boasts resounding strength, flexibility and porous nature that protects from land erosion, leading to its use in high-profile shoreline break walls and other marine and infrastructure projects. The company's divisions address a host of environmental issues such as scrap tire recycling, agricultural technology, and water purification.

About Next Generation Tire Recycling

Next Generation Tire Recycling (NGTR) is responsible for the development of tire recycling plants utilizing a decentralized, modular approach to reduce transport and carbon emissions while providing transparency and efficacy in the end-of-life cycle of scrap tires. This modern approach provides clean, safe storage and mitigates health and safety risks while providing real solutions for multiple challenges.

About Flexi®-Pave

Flexi®-Pave uses the natural, vulcanized strength of scrap tires, along with KBI's proprietary technology, and converts the "Recycled Tire Granules" into proven, sustainable infrastructure construction products. This massively porous but strong structural material can be used for a variety of infrastructure applications with demonstrated success.

About Next Generation Agriculture (NGAG)

AP&I's Next Generation Agriculture division focuses on innovative agricultural solutions, emphasizing sustainable practices such as ASCOGEL under the "Nature Soak" brand.

About Water Purification Next Generation (WPNG)

AP&I addresses global challenges, such as algae and red tide infestation, with its Algae Vessels (AVs). Operating with a zero-carbon footprint, the AVs utilize wind and solar power to eliminate harmful algae blooms in water bodies worldwide.

Disclaimer: Shareholders and investors are strongly cautioned against placing undue reliance on information set forth within this website and these communications in making any investment decisions concerning our securities. The matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These risks are detailed from time to time in the Company's periodic reports filed with the OTCMarkets.com including the company's Annual Report, Quarterly Reports, and other periodic filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Nothing within this site is meant to be a solicitation to buy.

