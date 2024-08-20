Signal Gold Inc.: Signal Gold Intersects Further High-Grade Gold at the Western Extension of Goldboro, Including 17.97 Gold Over 2.5 Metres and 19.00 g/t Over 2.4 Metres

Signal Gold Inc. ("Signal Gold" or the "Company") (TSX:SGNL)(OTCQB:SGNLF) is pleased to announce further assay results from its exploration drilling program at the western extension of the Goldboro Deposit at the Goldboro Project in Nova Scotia ("Goldboro", or the "Project"). These results are part of the recently completed diamond drilling program that comprised 5,179 metres of drilling from 26 holes (BR-24-440 to 465) and was designed to target near-surface mineral resource potential immediately west of the existing Goldboro Deposit (Exhibit A and B) with the goal of delineating additional open-pit Mineral Resources. These results are in addition to the high-grade intercepts previously announced on July 24, 2024, which included 21.27 grams per tonne ("g/t") over 5.0 metres and 23.37 g/t gold over 1.3 metres.

The recent assay results from a further ten (10) drill holes of the program continued to intersect multiple high-grade zones of gold mineralization along with 12 occurrences of visible gold. Selected composited highlights (core length) from drilling completed to date include:

17.97 g/t gold over 2.5 metres (64.6 m to 67.1 m) in drill hole BR-24-450, including 87.15 g/t gold over 0.5 m;

19.00 g/t gold over 2.4 metres (259.6 m to 262.0 m) in drill hole in drill hole BR-24-449, including 37.88 g/t gold over 1.0 metre, and including 14.31 g/t gold over 0.5 metres;

12.57 g/t gold over 1.5 metres (198.0 to 199.5 m) in drill hole BR-23-453, including 31.34 g/t gold over 0.5 metres;

25.82 g/t gold over 0.6 metres (45.8 m to 46.4 m) in drill hole BR-24-448;

18.69 g/t gold over 0.5 metres (139.4 m to 139.9 m) in drill hole BR-24-449;

10.33 g/t gold over 0.5 metres (192.8 m to 193.3 m) in drill hole BR-24-451; and

10.32 g/t gold over 0.5 metres (150.5 m to 151.0 m) in drill hole BR-24-452.

"We are excited by these drill results immediately to the west of the Goldboro Deposit which continue to demonstrate the potential for additional open pit Mineral Resources outside the current deposit area at the Goldboro Project. The high-grade nature of these drill results, along with previously reported drilling west of the Goldboro Deposit, outline a robust system of gold mineralization and demonstrate continuity. We look forward to reporting additional assays from the drill program as they become available. There is strong growth and scale potential at the Goldboro Project, and we continue to achieve important project permitting milestones, including the recent granting of the Mineral Lease and the receipt of the Crown Land Lease and Licence Letter of Offer."

~ Kevin Bullock, President and CEO, Signal Gold Inc.

Assays are pending for samples collected from drill holes BR-24-454 to 465 and will be reported as they become available. Selected composited highlights from the first four (4) drill holes of this program reported on July 24, 2024, include:

21.27 g/t gold over 5.0 metres (146.6 m to 151.6 m) in drill hole BR-24-441, including 187.13 g/t gold over 0.5 metres and 13.13 g/t gold over 0.5 metres;

23.37 g/t gold over 1.3 metres (108.6 to 109.9 m) in drill hole BR-24-441;

4.32 g/t gold over 1.9 metres (114.4 m to 116.3 m) in drill hole BR-24-441, including 13.62 g/t gold over 0.5 metres;

6.46 g/t gold over 0.5 metres (212.6 to 213.1 m) in drill hole BR-24-441;

10.12 g/t gold over 0.5 metres (85.6 m to 86.1 m) in drill hole BR-24-440; and

3.20 g/t gold over 0.6 metres (114.6 to 115.2 m) in drill hole BR-24-442.

Table 1: Selected highlight assays from drill holes BR-24-444 to BR-24-453.

Drillhole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Gold (g/t) Visible Gold BR-24-444 26.8 27.3 0.5 1.07 and 50.5 51.0 0.5 1.85 and 102.0 104.0 2.0 2.96 VG and 116.3 118.3 2.0 2.08 and 132.4 133.5 1.1 9.81 and 150.5 151.0 0.5 1.08 BR-24-445 59.3 59.8 0.5 1.99 and 142.9 143.4 0.5 1.73 and 166.5 168.0 1.5 4.10 and 223.5 224.0 0.5 2.06 BR-24-446 125.8 126.3 0.5 1.09 BR-24-447 64.5 66.0 1.5 1.42 and 82.7 83.3 0.6 2.65 and 95.0 95.5 0.5 1.09 and 125.0 126.5 1.5 0.79 and 144.0 144.5 0.5 4.82 VG and 169.0 169.6 0.6 3.13 BR-24-448 45.8 46.4 0.6 25.82 and 84.8 85.2 0.4 3.78 and 132.0 133.0 1.0 1.32 and 142.3 142.8 0.5 1.02 BR-24-449 131.6 132.1 0.5 1.52 and 139.4 139.9 0.5 18.69 VG and 180.5 184.4 3.9 1.11 incl 183.4 184.4 1.0 3.54 and 209.8 210.5 0.7 1.12 and 217.0 218.0 1.0 1.02 and 259.6 262.0 2.4 19.00 including 259.6 260.6 1.0 37.88 and including 260.6 261.1 0.5 14.31 BR-24-450 46.6 47.1 0.5 4.81 and 60.0 60.5 0.5 1.75 VG and 64.6 67.1 2.5 17.97 VG including 64.6 65.1 0.5 87.15 and 80.7 81.2 0.5 2.99 BR-24-451 60.0 60.6 0.6 1.64 VG and 107.8 108.4 0.6 3.16 and 110.4 111.0 0.6 2.76 and 153.7 155.6 1.9 0.72 and 173.9 174.5 0.6 1.46 and 192.8 193.3 0.5 10.33 BR-24-452 74.8 75.8 1.0 1.08 and 89.9 90.4 0.5 1.25 and 102.9 103.4 0.5 2.77 VG and 136.5 139.2 2.7 0.83 and 150.5 151.0 0.5 10.32 VG and 153.8 154.8 1.0 1.61 and 156.5 157.0 0.5 1.03 BR-24-453 102.0 105.0 3.0 1.09 and 121.5 122.1 0.6 2.22 and 159.8 160.8 1.0 1.58 and 178.9 179.5 0.6 3.07 and 184.5 185.3 0.8 1.36 and 191.2 192.2 1.0 5.11 and 198.0 199.5 1.5 12.57 VG including 198.0 198.5 0.5 31.34 and 205.2 205.9 0.7 4.61 and 211.8 212.3 0.5 1.81 and 229.6 230.1 0.5 8.46 and 233.0 233.5 0.5 3.29 and 276.5 277.0 0.5 2.39 VG

Exhibit A. A map showing the location of the West and East proposed pits of the Goldboro Project and the location of the western extension of the Goldboro deposit and the of the current drill program, against the backdrop of the trend an Induced Polarization ("IP") geophysical survey.

Exhibit B. A plan map showing the location of drill holes completed during recent and previous drilling as well as the planned mine and mill infrastructure at Goldboro.

Footnotes:

Intervals are reported as core length only. True widths are estimated to be between 70% and 100% of the core length.

All drill hole results are reported using fire assay only. See notes on QAQC procedures at the bottom of this press release.

Drill holes were oriented along a north-south trend with holes on the north limb of the hosting anticlinal structure drilled southward and holes located south of the anticlinal structure drilled northward. The dip of holes is dependent upon the location relative to the anticline with the goal of intersecting mineralized zones orthogonally.

All samples and the resultant composites referred to in this release are collected using QA/QC protocols including the regular insertion of standards and blanks within the sample batch for analysis and check assays of select samples. All samples quoted in this release were analyzed at Eastern Analytical Ltd. in Springdale, NL, for Au by fire assay (30 g) with an AA finish.

All assays in this press release are reported as fire assays only. For samples analyzing greater than 0.5 g/t Au via 30 g fire assay, these samples will be re-analyzed at Eastern Analytical Ltd. via total pulp metallics. For the total pulp metallics analysis, the entire sample is crushed to -10mesh and pulverized to 95% -150mesh. The total sample is then weighed and screened to 150mesh. The +150mesh fraction is fire assayed for Au, and a 30 g subsample of the -150mesh fraction analyzed via fire assay. A weighted average gold grade is calculated for the final reportable gold grade. Total pulp metallics assays for drill holes sited within this press release may be updated in a future news release.

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Paul McNeill, P.Geo., VP Exploration with Signal Gold Inc., a "Qualified Person", under National Instrument 43-101 Standard for Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

ABOUT SIGNAL GOLD

Signal Gold is advancing the Goldboro Gold Project in Nova Scotia, a significant growth project subject to a positive Feasibility Study which demonstrates an approximately 11-year open pit life of mine with average gold production of 100,000 ounces per annum and an average diluted grade of 2.26 grams per tonne gold. (Please see the 'NI 43-101 Technical Report and Feasibility Study for the Goldboro Gold Project, Eastern Goldfields District, Nova Scotia' on January 11, 2022, for further details). On August 3, 2022, the Goldboro Project received its environmental assessment approval from the Nova Scotia Minister of Environment and Climate Change. The company has also received its Mining Lease along with its Crown Land Lease and Licence Offer which represent significant regulatory milestones. The Company has now submitted all key permits including the Industrial Approval, Fisheries Act Authorization and Schedule 2 Amendment. The Goldboro Project has significant potential for further Mineral Resource expansion, particularly towards the west along strike and at depth, and the Company has consolidated 28,525 hectares (~285 km2) of prospective exploration land in the Goldboro Gold District.

