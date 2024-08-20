Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Co.: Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company Selects DogHouse Farms as Exclusive Oregon Partner

SALEM, OR / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2024 / It's not a flashback. Cheech & ChongTM have landed at a dispensary near you, and they're bringing some of Oregon's best cannabis. Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong, comedic icons and cannabis culture OGs for 50-plus years have selected local cultivator DogHouse Farms as the exclusive cultivator for the launch of Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company in Oregon.

Cheech & Chong Products Now Available in Oregon

When it comes to cannabis culture, no one has deeper roots than Cheech & Chong. Their brand brings the joy and fun back into cannabis, a culture they helped shape. By partnering with the best local heavy hitters in the industry, they stay true to their roots and support the communities they have always been part of.

"Selecting a partner for Cheech and Chong's Cannabis is about more than just quality; it's about aligning with those who share our values and passion for the plant," said Jonathan Black, CEO of Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company. "DogHouse Farms stood out for their exceptional dedication to quality and their deep-rooted commitment to the cannabis community."

DogHouse Farms was founded by Jon Hudnall, an award-winning cannabis cultivator with operations in Oregon, Michigan, Washington, and Florida. Hudnall began his career learning from the Northwest's best growers, eventually gaining an international following for the exceptional quality, flavor, and appearance of his cannabis flower. Hudnall stated, "Doghouse Farms is thrilled to be working with Cheech & Chong. I grew up watching all their films and so I'm having a 'pinch me' moment. It's mind-boggling to consider the enormous impact they've had on the cannabis community and culture for more than 50 years. We're honored to be recognized for our skills by our OG heroes and excited to bring Oregon the highest-quality cannabis with icons who are so passionate about supporting and investing in our community."

For more information about Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company product availability through Doghouse Farms in Oregon, visit doghouse420.com.

About Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company:

Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company is a leading cannabis lifestyle brand built on over 50 years of advocacy, entertainment, and education. Its mission is to provide high-quality, safe, and reliable cannabis products to consumers while promoting the benefits and positive impact of the plant. At Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company, cannabis is more than just a plant - it is a lifestyle that brings people together and promotes well-being. The company's history and legacy are rooted in humor and activism, and it continues to honor those values today. Visit CheechAndChong.com.

About Jon Hudnall and DogHouse Farms:

Doghouse Farms is the flavor obsessed cultivator of premium cannabis with operations in Detroit, Michigan, Salem, Oregon, and Vancouver, Washington. Our premium products are prized by connoisseurs and retailers within the world's most competitive markets and regarded as one of the West Coast's most sought-after names in cannabis. Founded by Jon Hudnall in 2015, DogHouse Farms exclusive, award-winning genetics are cultivated in pursuit of a rich, flavor-packed experience. The Doghouse Farms brands are expanding into the Florida market, slated for launch in 2024

Cheech & Chong is a trademark, licensed to Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company.

