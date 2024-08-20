Go Green Global Technologies Corp. Announces the First Sale of CALCLEAR Products

BROOKFIELD, CT / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2024 / Go Green Global Technologies Corp., "the Company", "Go Green", (OTCQB:GOGR), an innovative company that provides industry-disruptive technology for a variety of water and fuel treatment applications, announces its first sale of CALCLEAR patented products in North America.

As part of the initial ramp-up phase to bring the proprietary CALCLEAR water-treatment technology to market, the Company has sold 20 units to an HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) company based in Norwalk, CT for re-sale to individual retail and commercial customers.

CALCLEAR units are installed directly onto a water line to loosen existing mineral deposits and to prevent future scale build-up on a variety of equipment, including but not limited to boilers, cooling towers, hot water heaters, and other residential and commercial machinery. Scale build-up in the HVAC industry has a significant impact on energy efficiency, and traditionally requires costly chemical maintenance to combat the mineral deposits that form in pipes and equipment as a result of hard water.

According to "Verified Market Reports," the global descaler market, defined as the production, distribution and sale of chemicals and descaling agents, was valued at USD $9 billion in 2023, and the industry is forecast to expand at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 9% between 2024 and 2030. Consumer demand for eco-friendly solutions to combat scale build-up in industrial and domestic appliances is increasing, and electronic descaling products like CALCLEAR's patented fleet of products have great potential to disrupt the chemical water treatment industry.

"We're seeing great interest in the product and look forward to expanding our network of sub-distributors of the CALCLEAR product line," comments Corrine Couch, COO of Go Green, "as well as developing a team for direct-to-consumer sales in the third and fourth quarters of this year."

Go Green Global Technologies Corp. is an innovative publicly traded U.S. company that provides industry-disruptive technology for a variety of water and fuel use applications. Utilizing the proprietary Sonical device for both non-chemical water treatment and fuel combustion, Go Green provides global solutions for the automotive, transportation, maritime and railway industries. The company is a pioneer and leader in the emerging Pulsed-Power technology sector. Since inception, the company has focused on technologies that lead to a cleaner and more efficient planet.

