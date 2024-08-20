Greenlite Ventures, Inc.: Greenlite Ventures Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Grin Gaming

Greenlite Ventures, Inc (OTC Pink:GRNL) has announced the signing of an Asset Purchase LOI with Grin Gaming (GRIN) subject to a 30-day due diligence and a definitive agreement. GRIN has been working with top venture firms in the US to build AI driven in-play micro markets and player prop pricing engines applicable to both parimutuel and peer-to-peer markets. GRIN has generated more than $5mil in revenues over the past 3 years and has raised nearly $5mil in investment capital. GRIN was considered a first mover in the micro betting space for both B2C and B2B.

GRNL plans to integrate the entire GRIN software stack by the end of 2024. This includes the integration of GRIN's backend in-play data platform as well as their fully built front-end consumer product. GRIN's software systems will also be utilized in the launching of No Limit AI betting subscription services and peer-to-peer exchanges. The goal is for all components of the No Limit AI ecosystem to be driving revenues in time for a major PR push surrounding the Super Bowl.

In addition to their AI experience in the pricing side of gambling, GRIN also brings strong developmental experience with LLMs and natural language processing. The company has developed a proprietary language pipeline that can customize chatbots to company and domain-specific knowledge as well as enable voice-prompted software execution. This software is expected to play an integral role in the user-friendly delivery of No Limit AI generated betting alerts.

"We could not have found a better group to work with for our sports-centric AI ecosystem than the team at GRIN," said Rafael Groswirt, GRNL CEO. "We share almost identical visions for the future of AI driven betting systems and services and how to best monetize them for public consumption. This acquisition is going to greatly accelerate our AI revenue production and help us gain traction in sectors that could have taken us years to penetrate. We intend to fully capitalize on the synergistic systems we are acquiring from GRIN and the game changing programs we have jointly planned for the future."

Through its merger with No Limit Technology Holdings Inc., GRNL is bringing together the efficiency of Artificial Intelligence. blockchain technology, cryptocurrency, and newly developed peer-to-peer algorithms powered by NoLimitCoin (NLC), to dramatically disrupt the entire sports betting industry. GRNL's new AI driven sports advisory services and decentralized betting platforms will be generating a trove of player benefits never before seen in the marketplace.

