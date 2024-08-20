Reliant AI Inc.: GEN AI ANALYTICS PROVIDER, RELIANT AI, LAUNCHES WITH $11.3M IN SEED FUNDING

Funding Co-Led by Inovia Capital & Tola Capital Brings AI-Driven Software to the Biopharma Industry With First Product Reliant Tabular

MONTREAL and BERLIN, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reliant AI, a provider of gen AI-powered data analytics software, announced today its launch out of stealth with $11.3 million in seed funding. The new capital was co-led by Tola Capital and Inovia Capital , with participation from angel investor Mike Volpi.

Reliant AI was created by leading Natural Language Processing and Reinforcement Learning scientists and researchers Karl Moritz Hermann, Marc Bellemare and Richard Schlegel who led teams at DeepMind, Google Brain and EY Parthenon. They're passionate about how generative AI can solve information challenges to reduce repetitive mental labor and accelerate decision making for enterprises. The company is initially targeting the biopharma industry and will use the new funding to hire engineering talent to expand its technology investment and footprints in Europe and North America.

"Information and data are a critically overlooked part of making the life sciences progress to bring about a better world. The sheer amount of menial labor involved in data-intensive industries today means that many highly skilled professionals are focused on wrangling data, rather than solving complex issues. We created an AI system that understands the life sciences to radically grow its capacity to perform research at scale," said Karl Moritz Hermann , CEO and Co-Founder of Reliant AI.

Reliant AI's first product, Reliant Tabular , is an AI workbench that is attracting significant interest across key business segments in the biopharma industry. The product helps life science analysts find scientific evidence for their decisions through automated systematic reviews, asset scans, comprehensive analyses, and a customizable data platform - with Reliant AI, anything can be queried.

Features of Reliant Tabular include:

Proprietary ML models optimized to be experts in biopharma topics

Comprehensive approach to fact-finding - maximizing recall so that nothing gets missed

User interface that makes it quick and easy to reconcile generated results with ground truth evidence

Answers in a report-ready format so that teams can collaborate on analyses

"The biopharma industry has a massive and underserved information need. Reliant AI blends cutting-edge research with domain expertise to create software that makes it possible for a day's worth of data wrangling to be done in 30 seconds. Marc, Karl Moritz and their technical team bring together decades of AI expertise from the world's best research groups, such as DeepMind, Google Brain, and Meta, giving Reliant the ability to really move the needle on the application of generative AI to hard data problems," said Aaron Fleishman, Partner at Tola Capital.

"We see a significant market opportunity in the pharmaceutical sector, as companies strive to build and partner with new entrants to develop innovative solutions like those offered by Reliant AI," said Steve Woods, Partner at Inovia Capital. "This notable demand in a large and growing market underscores the potential of AI to drive impactful advancements in the biopharma industry."

"Reliant AI has significantly increased my efficiency by rapidly parsing relevant data, allowing me to focus on deeper analysis and faster turnaround times. This technology promises to revolutionize how early commercial assessments are conducted," said Miguel Silva, Strategy Director at OMass Therapeutics .

About Reliant AI

Reliant AI is a provider of genAI-powered data analytics software that accelerates secondary research in biopharma. With Reliant AI, anything can be queried. The company was created by Karl Moritz Hermann, Marc Bellemare and Richard Schlegel , renowned scientists and researchers who previously led teams at DeepMind, Google Brain and EY Parthenon. Reliant AI has offices in Berlin, Germany and Montreal, Canada and has raised USD $13.5M in total funding from investors including Tola Capital, Inovia Capital, Mike Volpi, Amit Agarwal, and AI pioneer Yoshua Bengio.

About Tola Capital

Tola Capital is a venture capital firm that believes in the power of software, data, and AI to transform the way the world works. Founded in 2010 by experienced software operators at the forefront of cloud computing's rise, the firm backs entrepreneurs who have enterprise technology experience and are building disruptive, industry transforming solutions with diverse teams. Tola Capital has successfully exited numerous startups, and continues to evolve as it supports founders into the era of AI. Visit www.tolacapital.com for more information.

About Inovia Capital

Inovia Capital is a venture capital firm that partners with founders to build impactful and enduring global companies. The team leverages an operator-led mindset to provide founders with multi-stage support, mentorship, and access to a worldwide network. Inovia manages over US$2.2B with operations in Montreal, Toronto, Calgary, Bay Area, and London. For more information, visit inovia.vc .

