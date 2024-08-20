Solidion Technology, Inc.: Solidion Granted 20 Patents on Next-Gen Batteries by the US Patent and Trademark Office During First 8 Months of 2024

DAYTON, Ohio, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solidion Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ ticker symbol "STI"), an advanced battery technology solutions provider, today announced that an additional 20 US patents have been approved and issued so far this year, adding to their best-in-class intellectual property portfolio.



Solidion holds over 570 patents (issued and pending) globally, with 400+ in the United States and 170+ in various foreign jurisdictions. This strategic portfolio of patents covers key technologies for next-generation batteries for electric vehicles (EV) and energy storage systems (ESS). Notably, Solidion gained recognition by winning the prestigious R&D100 award in 2018 for their Silicon Anode Material, a testament to their innovation.

The extensive battery IP portfolio uniquely positions Solidion to provide a diverse range of advanced anode materials. Solidion's anode material offerings span from sustainable graphite to silicon oxide (SiO x ), silicon (Si), and protected lithium metal anode, delivering specific capacities ranging from 300 to an extraordinary 3,500+ mAh/g (milliamp-hour per gram). This comprehensive capability solidifies Solidion's status as currently the sole North American company capable of providing such a wide range of cutting-edge anode materials.

Additionally, Solidion's expertise in solid-state batteries has positioned the company as one of the top two US leaders in solid-state electrolytes, according to a KnowMade Report in December 2021. Solidion is further recognized as a top startup in the lithium-ion battery silicon anode space, as indicated in a KnowMade report in April 2022. This remarkable evolution continues with the company achieving the number one rank in the world for sodium-ion battery IP value, surpassing major competitors, according to a 2023 Nikkei Economics report.

Solidion will be in a position to provide solid-state batteries that can be manufactured at scale using current lithium-ion cell production facilities. This all-solid-state battery platform technology is well-positioned to help transform the EV battery space into a solid-state battery industry. Solidion batteries are designed to deliver significantly extended EV range, improved battery safety, lower cost per KWh, fastest time-to-market, and next-gen cathodes (potential to replace expensive nickel and cobalt with sulfur (S) and other more abundant elements).

Solidion seeks to establish partnerships for expanding manufacturing capacity of its advanced anode materials and for accelerated commercialization of safe, high-energy density solid-state batteries.

About Solidion Technology, Inc.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with production facilities in Dayton, Ohio, Solidion's core business includes manufacturing of battery materials and components, as well as development and production of next-generation batteries for energy storage systems and electric vehicles for ground, air, and sea transportation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Solidion Technology Inc., (Nasdaq: STI) (the "Company," "Solidion," "we," "our" or "us") desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "forecasts" "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs.

