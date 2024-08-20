Blackwell 3D Construction Corp.: Blackwell 3D Corporation Announces Removal of OTC Caveat Emptor, Stock Tradeable Without Restrictions Again

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blackwell 3D Construction Corp. (OTC: BDCC) ("Blackwell 3D" or the "Company"), an innovative 3D house printing technology company focused on advancing the construction industry though the use of environmentally friendly 3D printing to build homes in less time and at less cost than traditional homes, announces today that the OTC Markets Group, Inc. ("OTC Markets") has removed the Caveat Emptor designation from the OTC Markets website that had been previously associated with the company's ticker symbol. The practical effect of this is that our securities are, once again, tradeable on the OTC without any restrictions.

As previously disclosed, on July 11, 2024, OTC Markets labeled the Company's securities with such designation. The Company has been working diligently with OTC Markets to have the Caveat Emptor designation reviewed by OTC Markets and removed.

"First and foremost, we want to express our appreciation to the entire team at OTC Markets for working with us to resolve this matter so promptly, and specifically their legal department. OTC Markets showed amazing dedication and willingness to work with us and resolve this matter, and it is truly appreciated," stated Mohammedsaif Zaveri, CEO of Blackwell 3D. "Equally, Company counsel worked tirelessly with the legal team at OTC Markets to bring this matter to a successful conclusion, providing all information requested, culminating in the removal of the Caveat Emptor today."

"The Caveat Emptor removal is a direct result of the diligence of the legal team at OTC Markets and the Company's commitment to our shareholders," added Zaveri. "We expect to post our audited financial statements for May 31, 2024 by month's end, sharing with our shareholders material events over the past year and our plans and outlook. Blackwell 3D is now once again fully focused on growing our 3D construction business and completing our proprietary software as we set our sights on developing multiple revenue streams."

For more information, please visit www.blackwell3d.com for the most up to date information about the Company.

The information in this press release is for informational purposes only, and nothing herein shall be construed as any offer to buy or sell securities, nor the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell securities.

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, both as amended. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's review of potential financing and strategic alternatives, the Company's research and development efforts, the Company's prospects for 2024, and the Company's ability to fine tune its operations, are forward-looking statements. The words "expect," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions indicate forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these or similar identifying words.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, assumptions (including assumptions about general economic, market, industry and operational factors), known or unknown, which could cause the actual results to vary materially from those indicated or anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: Blackwell 3D's ability to continue as a going concern; Blackwell 3D's ability raise additional capital to fund its business on acceptable terms or at all; Blackwell 3D's ability to negotiate and consummate a financing or other strategic transaction; changes in the competitive industries in which the Company operates and variations in operating performance across competitors; changes in laws and regulations affecting Blackwell 3D's business; the risk of downturns in the market and Blackwell 3D's industry; risks related to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to Blackwell 3D; risks related to Blackwell 3D's limited operating history and history of losses; the timing of expected business milestones; Blackwell 3D's ability to implement its business plan and scale its business; Blackwell 3D's ability to formulate, implement and modify as necessary effective sales, marketing, and strategic initiatives to drive revenue growth; Blackwell 3D's ability to expand internationally; the viability of Blackwell 3D's intellectual property and intellectual property created in the future; government regulations and Blackwell 3D's ability to obtain applicable regulatory approvals and comply with government regulations; and the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company. A further list and description of risks and uncertainties can be found in the most recent filings with the Securities & Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) and with OTC Markets Group Inc. (www.otcmarkets.com). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate only to the date they were made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.

Contact:

Investor Relations

IR@BLACKWELL3D.COM

+1 (702) 718-0807