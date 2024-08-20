Lithos Group Ltd.: LiTHOS Announces Positive Results from AcQUA Technology Lithium Brine Tests with SQM on Salar de Atacama Brines

SQM DLE team have found AcQUA technology viable, and the results encouraging

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - LiTHOS Group Ltd. ("LiTHOS" or the "Company") (CBOE CA: LITS) (OTCQB: LITSF) (FSE: YU8) (WKN: A3ES4Q), a leader in sustainable lithium brine production technologies, is pleased to announce the successful completion of laboratory-scale tests using its AcQUA pre-treatment technology. These results were obtained from a series of successful fluid processing tests with global lithium producer SQM (NYSE: SQM, Santiago Stock Exchange: SQM-A, SQM-B). AcQUA pre-treatment demonstrated robust lithium yield recovery together with impurity removal. The tests were conducted at LiTHOS's state-of-the-art facility in Bessemer, Alabama.

Key Achievements:

Exceptional Purity: AcQUA technology has achieved interesting rejection rates of Magnesium, Boric acid (HBO 3 ), Calcium (CaCl), and Sulfates (S0 4 ), requirements that are essential for producing high-purity lithium, crucial for battery manufacturing.

Innovative Technology: Unlike traditional methods, AcQUA uses a patent-pending, hybrid electropressure membrane process that increases lithium concentration without the use of freshwater and harmful chemicals, marking a significant step forward in sustainable mining technologies.

Environmental Benefits: By eliminating the need for evaporation ponds, AcQUA technology substantially reduces the footprint of lithium mining. This aligns with global environmental standards and supports the industry's shift towards sustainable practices.

"The positive outcome from our latest tests on SQM field brines with AcQUA technology affirms our dedication to collaborating and validating our technology with SQM, which is a leading global lithium producer focused on sustainability," said Scott Taylor, CEO of LiTHOS. "These achievements not only differentiate us within the industry but also enhance our competitive position, demonstrating our potential to meet the increasing demand for high-purity lithium crucial for renewable energy technologies."

Operational and Technological Advantages:

The efficacy of AcQUA technology has been validated, strengthening LiTHOS's capability to meet the growing global demand efficiently. These advancements support the company's mission to enhance sustainability and operational efficiency in lithium extraction.

Environmental Impact and Strategic Positioning:

Committed to minimizing environmental impacts, LiTHOS's use of AcQUA technology can eliminate the need for traditional evaporation ponds, significantly reducing the footprint associated with lithium mining. This strategic approach adheres to stringent environmental standards and positions LiTHOS to leverage opportunities in a market that increasingly values sustainable practices.

About LiTHOS

LiTHOS Group Ltd. is a mining technology company focused on the selective extraction of aqueous minerals. The Company's AcQUA technology allows lithium to be extracted from continental brine reservoirs without additional freshwater or any added chemicals or reagents. Lithium is now among the world's most in-demand metals as the world "electrifies" to reduce CO 2 emissions, led by continuing growth in EV sales and the installation of hundreds of gigawatts of intermittent solar power generation capacity requiring partial battery storage solutions.

The Company's mission is to produce sustainable lithium without evaporation ponds. AcQUA is LiTHOS's patent-pending technology that spans the complete value chain from the conditioning and pre-treatment of raw brines through the DLE phase into the polishing and purification of battery-grade lithium feedstock. LiTHOS has two processing facilities: a 4,000 sq ft lab in Denver, CO, and a 50,000+ sq ft complex in Bessemer, AL., where LiTHOS has flexible expansion options.

LiTHOS is working with multiple strategic mineral resource owners, including brines from the largest Salars in Chile and Argentina and the Smackover reservoir in the Southeastern United States. Our wholly-owned subsidiary, Aqueous Resources LLC, is a US Department of Energy grant awardee and a Colorado Advanced Industries grant awardee. For more information, please get in touch with LiTHOS Investor Relations at 1-877-LITHOS1 / 1-877-548-4671 or via email at [email protected].

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Scott Taylor - CEO

