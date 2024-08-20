PayPal Holdings, Inc.: PayPal Expands Strategic Partnership with Adyen to offer Fastlane in the U.S.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) today announced the strengthening of its global strategic partnership with Adyen, the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses. Within the expanded partnership, Adyen will offer Fastlane by PayPal to accelerate guest checkout flows for its enterprise and marketplace customers in the U.S., with plans to extend this offering globally in the future. Together, the companies expect Fastlane by PayPal to improve consumer shopping experiences and enhance conversion for businesses leveraging Adyen's platform.

Fastlane by PayPal is a new guest checkout experience that helps shoppers convert more than 80% of the time while reducing time to check out by 32% compared to a traditional guest checkout*. When completing their first checkout with a participating merchant, shoppers can save their card and shipping information more easily using Fastlane. This payment and shipping information can then be prefilled automatically on future purchases everywhere Fastlane by PayPal is available.

"Adyen's customer base and relationships with enterprises makes them the ideal first Fastlane payment processing partner. This strategic partnership aligns with our goal to make PayPal available everywhere customers shop globally," said Alex Chriss, President and CEO, PayPal. "PayPal has evolved into a platform of choice for the world's largest commerce brands, technology companies, and payment processors offering seamless and connected commerce experiences to hundreds of millions of consumers and businesses."

"The expanded partnership with PayPal further strengthens Adyen's ability to provide global enterprises with seamless payment flows and top-quality guest shopping experiences," said Pieter van der Does, co-founder and co-CEO, Adyen. "PayPal is a payment brand name that shoppers trust, and we're excited to take our collaboration another step further in the US, utilizing our combined expertise to raise the bar for our customers.'

Adyen and PayPal have partnered for a number of years to allow Adyen's customers to offer PayPal's best-in-class payment marks globally, including PayPal, Venmo, and PayPal's Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solutions. In addition to increasing Fastlane by PayPal's reach, Adyen and PayPal will continue to explore solutions that enhance consumer journeys and drive value for enterprise businesses.

To learn more about Fastlane by PayPal, visit https://www.paypal.com/fastlane.

*Source: Based on PayPal internal data from?April 3 to June 15, 2024. Comparing Fastlane accelerated shoppers vs. non accelerated shoppers for merchants that have integrated Fastlane.

About PayPal

PayPal has been revolutionizing commerce globally for more than 25 years. The company creates innovative experiences that make moving money, selling, and shopping simple, personalized, and secure. PayPal empowers consumers and businesses in approximately 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit https://www.paypal.com , https://about.pypl.com/ and https://investor.pypl.com/ .

About Adyen

Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) is the financial technology platform of choice for leading companies. By providing end-to-end payments capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products in a single global solution, Adyen helps businesses achieve their ambitions faster. With offices around the world, Adyen works with the likes of Meta, Uber, H&M, eBay, and Microsoft. The cooperation with PayPal Holdings, Inc. as described in this partnership update, underlines Adyen's continuous growth with current and new partners.

