Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2024) - Ivanhoe Electric (NYSE American: IE) (TSX: IE) President and Chief Executive Officer Taylor Melvin is pleased to announce that Mike Patterson joined the Company as the Vice President of Investor Relations and Business Development, effective August 19, 2024. Mike will be a key leader of the Company's investor relations function and the communications and business development teams in support of the Company's strategic growth initiatives. He will be based at the corporate office in Tempe, Arizona.

Mike is a seasoned professional who combines a technical background in mining engineering and operations with extensive financial experience in the natural resources sector. After graduating from the Colorado School of Mines with a Bachelor of Science in Mining Engineering, Mike began his career as a mining engineer where he worked for Luminant and Rio Tinto. He then transitioned into the financial sector, where he spent eight years with Denver-based private equity firm Resource Capital Funds. Mike also served recently as Business Development Manager at KoBold Metals.

Mr. Melvin commented: "We are excited to welcome Mike Patterson to Ivanhoe Electric. Mike has a strong combination of technical and financial experience in the mining sector that will be a valuable asset to our team. Mike's leadership will be instrumental as we continue to expand and improve our investor relations activities and execute our growth initiatives. I look forward to working with Mike."

About Ivanhoe Electric

We are a U.S. company that combines advanced mineral exploration technologies with electric metals exploration projects predominantly located in the United States. We use our accurate and powerful TyphoonTM geophysical surveying system, together with advanced data analytics provided by our subsidiary, Computational Geosciences Inc., to accelerate and de-risk the mineral exploration process as we seek to discover new deposits of critical metals that may otherwise be undetectable by traditional exploration technologies. We believe the United States is significantly underexplored and has the potential to yield major new discoveries of critical metals. Our mineral exploration efforts focus on copper as well as other metals including nickel, vanadium, cobalt, platinum group elements, gold and silver. Through the advancement of our portfolio of electric metals exploration projects, headlined by the Santa Cruz Copper Project in Arizona and the Tintic Copper-Gold Project in Utah, as well as other exploration projects in the United States, we intend to support United States supply chain independence by finding and delivering the critical metals necessary for the electrification of the economy. We also operate a 50/50 joint venture with Saudi Arabian Mining Company Ma'aden to explore for minerals on ~48,500 km2 of underexplored Arabian Shield in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Website: www.ivanhoeelectric.com.

