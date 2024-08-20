StarTex Software: EHS Insight Announces Major Enhancements to User Experience, Streamlining Processes and Expanding Platform Functionality

EHS Insight Enhances Platform With QR Codes, BI Tools & More

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2024 / EHS Insight, a leading EHS software provider, announces significant platform updates in early 2024, enhancing user experience, streamlining processes, and expanding functionality.

EHS Insight

Next-Level Accessibility With QR Code Scanning

EHS Insight introduces QR code functionality, enabling administrators to create and manage QR codes for instant access to forms, documents, reports, and dashboards via mobile devices or desktop browsers. Scanning a QR code opens content in the mobile app or browser, with easy options for generating and printing QR codes, including Avery Label formats.

Facilitating Anonymous Submissions: To break down barriers in reporting unsafe behaviors, the new "Anonymous Submit Mode" empowers anyone with QR code access to submit observations and forms effortlessly, without needing an EHS Insight user login or app download. This feature simplifies the submission process and fosters inclusivity within safety reporting procedures.

Expanding QR Codes to Material Records: In addition to Users & Contacts and Assets, QR code functionality now includes Material records. Scanning these codes provides users with access to a dedicated page showcasing Material properties, links to Safety Data Sheets (SDS), and the ability to initiate a Chemical Inventory form for the respective Material.

Training Management: Delegated training management is now available, enabling site-specific managers to oversee training programs independently. The new One-Off Training Assignment feature allows ad-hoc training in response to specific incidents, improving training flexibility.

Safety Data Sheets: Enhanced support for generating primary and secondary container labels for better compliance.

Document Library: Bulk document uploads and the option for administrators to instantly publish documents without the approval process.

Email Notifications: Customizable options for immediate notices or daily digests, giving end-users more control over their preferences.

Delegated Users & Contacts: Regional managers can now grant permissions within their business entity via security groups.

Awareness & Accountability: The platform now supports ongoing, recurring, and one-off acknowledgment requirements with flexible scheduling and automated reminders, ensuring continuous compliance and accountability.

EPA Emission Factors Library: The new library provides automatically updated EPA GHG Emission Factors, simplifying emissions data management and ensuring accurate reporting.

Incident Event - SIF Data Collection: Functionality has been added for tracking Significant Injuries and Fatalities (SIFs), including classification, notifications, and reporting, to help prioritize critical safety measures.

Business Intelligence (BI) Connector: This tool supports connecting up-to-date EHS Insight data with external BI tools like Power BI and Excel, ensuring live data access and personalized user experiences.

Weather Integration: A weather dashboard shows a five-day forecast and allows setting alerts for temperature and heat index thresholds, aiding in precaution implementation.

"We're thrilled to bring these updates to our customers as a direct response to their feedback and evolving needs," said Gary McDonald, CEO of EHS Insight. "These updates not only enhance the functionality of our platform but also support our commitment to improving safety and compliance across industries."

With these advancements, EHS Insight continues to focus on accessibility, user-friendliness, and comprehensive features. These updates empower organizations to enhance safety engagement and effectively mitigate risks.

About EHS Insight

EHS Insight, a StarTex Software brand, is the world's most flexible, powerful, easy-to-use environmental, health and safety platform. Since 2009, the team at EHS Insight has been on a mission to make the world a better place. Today, 500,000+ platform users in over 120 countries use EHS Insight services and support to transform the way they work and to lower the environmental impact of their operations and raise the maturity of their safety cultures. For more information, visit ehsinsight.com.

Contact Information

Mohamad Bozo

Marketing, StarTex Software

mohamad.bozo@startexsoftware.com

(713) 866-6597

Christopher Collier

VP, Marketing

christopher.collier@ehsinsight.com

509-990-3324

SOURCE: EHS Insight

View the original press release on newswire.com.