Ankle & Foot Centers of America Introduces Advanced Bunion Treatment

A new, minimally invasive bunion surgery reduces recovery time and postoperative complications.

PEACHTREE CITY, GA. / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2024 / Ankle & Foot Centers of America is proud to announce the introduction of an advanced, minimally invasive bunion surgery, setting a new benchmark in foot care and patient recovery. This surgery offers an effective solution for the pain, discomfort, and mobility issues caused by bunions. In minimizing the surgical impact, the procedure allows for a quicker return to everyday activities, marking a transformative step in foot surgery.









The procedure boasts a high success rate, with over 90% effectiveness in reducing pain and correcting bunion deformity.

"Our minimally invasive bunion surgery is all about improving patient care through innovation," said Dr. Gregory Alvarez, foot surgeon and partner at Ankle & Foot Centers of America. "We're thrilled to offer this advanced treatment, ensuring our patients experience the best possible outcomes with minimal discomfort."

Typically performed under local anesthesia, the procedure offers several meaningful benefits compared to traditional bunion surgery, providing a safer alternative treatment for patients suffering from bunions. The technique avoids the conventional method of bone cutting and does not require the use of screws and plates, which can lead to additional complications. By minimizing these risks and reducing the likelihood of postoperative issues, patients who undergo this procedure can return to their daily activities much sooner than those who opt for traditional surgery methods, which often require more extended periods of immobility and rehabilitation.

Another benefit is significantly reduced pain levels following the surgery. Patients can walk immediately following the surgery without casts or crutches, which is essential for a quicker recovery. Smaller incisions not only facilitate a faster healing process but also result in minimal scarring, which is beneficial for patients concerned about the cosmetic outcomes of bunion surgery.

The advanced bunion surgery at Ankle & Foot Centers of America represents a significant step forward in bunion treatment, setting a new standard in the treatment of foot conditions. Unlike traditional methods that often involve extensive bone cutting and long recovery periods, this minimally invasive technique utilizes small incisions and avoids the use of surgical hardware, facilitating a faster recovery while also reducing the risk of complications, discomfort, and swelling post-surgery.

With a mission to provide the highest quality foot and ankle care, Ankle & Foot Centers of America is recognized as one of the nation's top podiatry groups. Our specialists are dedicated to advancing the field through research and innovative treatment solutions.?Founded in Atlanta over 30 years ago, Ankle & Foot Centers of America provides patients with top-tier service and support through best-in-class technology and processes so that physicians can optimize patient outcomes and satisfaction.

