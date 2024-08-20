Epilog Health LLC: Epilog Health Launches Cyngular, an AI-Based Patient Engagement & Retention Solution

Cyngular is designed to be a simple, highly accessible, and cyber-secure application.

FAIRFAX STATION, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2024 / Epilog announced the formal launch and availability of Cyngular, an AI-based application software focused on patient engagement, patient retention, patient monitoring and population health data capture.





Epilog Health LLC Logo

Epilog Health LLC logo





Cyngular is designed to be a simple, highly accessible, and cyber-secure application. It is a complementary solution and fits between EMR-based patient portals and at-home care delivery applications integrated with specific monitoring devices.

Key benefits offered by Cyngular include:

Easy, at-home patient access via PC, Mac and Smartphone Does not require specific monitoring devices Offers Spanish and English user interfaces Provides for Patient Vital Signs reporting and Medication management Software runs at healthcare facility data center (behind firewall), protecting patient information Integrates with healthcare facilities EMR (EPIC, Cerner, Meditech, CPSI/Evident and others) systems for Population Health Data processing Supports enrollment and tracking of Capitation patients

"Healthcare solutions are on a fast track with AI and related technologies. Our goal is to deploy these technologies transparently and capture almost 80%+ of at-home patients for client healthcare facilities. Offering simple, interactive communication with at-home patients about their vital signs and medication management is a key for healthcare facilities to retain their patients. Cyngular is delivering on these outcomes," said A.K. Jay Jaiswal, CEO of Epilog Health. "Making it affordable, cyber-secure and able to reach the largest patient demographics with dual language support makes our solution stand out," he continued.

Recent client deployments are reporting better than 75%+ at-home patient participation, significant reduction in patient messaging load resulting from EMR patient portals to physicians and a gradual build of Population Data. Ease of access and use by patients; and information management by existing facility staff are also emerging as outcomes.

Cyngular is available now. Epilog is offering multi-year, discounted open licenses that create a cost burden of <$5 - $7 per patient per year. There is an all-inclusive fee for Cyngular meaning no additional charges for support, upgrades, EMR integration or customization.

About Epilog Health LLC

Epilog Health LLC, established in 2009, is a national provider of clinical documentation solutions in the healthcare segment.

Contact Information

Jay Jaiswal

engage@epiloghealth.com

1-800-344-8347 x1001

Related Files

Cyngular_DifferenceandApproach

SOURCE: Epilog Health LLC

View the original press release on newswire.com.