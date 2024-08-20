Vizzia Technologies Achieves Inc. 5000 for the Fifth Time

RTLS Healthcare Provider Delivers Notable 188% Growth

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2024 / Vizzia Technologies, an industry-leading software and managed service provider of real-time location systems (RTLS) for healthcare organizations, was recognized on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This is Vizzia's fifth appearance on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list, due to the company's triple-digit revenue growth. Since the Inc. 5000 started in 1982, only 4% of companies have made the list five times.







In 2023, a nationally recognized health network selected Vizzia to deliver its Asset Management and Hand-Hygiene solutions across all its acute care hospitals serving 5M patients annually. In addition, one of the largest safety net health systems in the U.S. implemented Vizzia's Asset Management solution in its new $237M outpatient facility.

"We are delighted to be welcomed back on the Inc. 5000 honor roll of elite companies in America," said Andrew L. Halasz, founder and CEO of Vizzia Technologies. "With HID's recent acquisition of Vizzia, we're excited to expand our platform and reach even more healthcare customers nationwide and deliver solutions that enable efficient workflow and increased patient safety."

Vizzia, now part of HID, a global leader in trusted identity solutions, invites you to meet our executives at the Health Connect South conference in Atlanta on September 18, 2024. To schedule a meeting, contact us at info@vizziatech.com.

About Vizzia Technologies

Vizzia Technologies, an HID company, delivers RTLS and advanced process improvement solutions to some of America's largest hospitals and health systems. Our InVIEW? platform provides real-time data and process visibility, helping hospitals improve efficiency and patient care. Visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn for more information.

Contact Information

Jim Forbes

Chief Strategy Officer

jim.forbes@vizziatech.com

+1-855-849-9421

Related Files

Vizzia Fact Sheet (July 2024)

SOURCE: Vizzia Technologies

View the original press release on newswire.com.