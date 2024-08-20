Allied Universal Security Professionals Save Lives Across the Country

Allied Universal®,?the world's leading security and facility services company, is proud to announce that during the second quarter of 2024, its security professionals displayed acts of heroism that helped save lives across the country.

"The role of a security professional is multi-faceted, nuanced and consistently underappreciated. In serving our clients and communities security professionals act with uncommon poise and courage to help save lives," said Allied Universal Global Chairman and CEO Steve Jones. "Today and every day, we want the world to know about the good our frontline security professionals do. We appreciate them and applaud their heroism and professionalism."

Q2 2024 Allied Universal Hero Hall of Fame Highlights:

Active Shooter Response - San Antonio, Texas: While on duty at a client site, a security professional responded to reported gunfire and witnessed shots coming from a vehicle speeding away. He promptly called 911 and requested backup from additional Allied Universal security professionals. Very shortly thereafter, the security professional was approached by a gunshot victim. The security professional used supplies from their trauma kit to provide medical aid to the victim while another security professional provided traffic management services. First responders arrived on scene and transported the victim to the hospital. Thanks to the security professional's quick action, the victim survived the gunshot wound.

Victim of Violence - Philadelphia, Penn.: When patrolling a parking lot, two security professionals witnessed the assault of an individual by a group of people. The security professionals called 911 and rushed to aid the unconscious victim. They administered first aid until police and medics arrived.

Patient Resuscitation - Stockton, Calif.: A security professional demonstrated quick thinking when a staff member at a client site collapsed and fell unconscious due to heat exhaustion. The security professional performed chest compressions until the patient showed signs of steady breathing.

Seizure Victim - Palo Alto, Calif.: Two security professionals found an individual having a seizure in a workplace. The security professionals provided crucial assistance by initiating appropriate seizure protocols until first responders arrived and assisted with a seamless transition of care.

Employee Choking - Kingsburg, Calif. : A security professional at a retail store responded swiftly when an employee signaled that they were choking. Jumping into action, the security professional performed the Heimlich maneuver and successfully dislodged the obstruction.

Customer Choking - Chicago, Illinois: Another security professional at a shopping center in Chicago noticed a patron in distress. Recognizing signs of choking, he sprang into action, performing the Heimlich maneuver and successfully clearing the airway.

For more information on these heroes and their stories, visit https://www.aus.com/our-heroes.

About Allied Universal

The world's leading security and facility services provider and trusted partner to more than 400 of the FORTUNE 500, Allied Universal® delivers unparalleled customer relationships, innovative solutions, cutting-edge smart technologies and tailored services that enable clients to focus on their core businesses. With operations in over 100 countries, Allied Universal is the third-largest private employer in North America and seventh in the world. Annual revenue is more than $20 billion. There is no greater purpose and responsibility than serving and safeguarding customers, communities and people. For more information, visit www.aus.com.

# # #

Media Contact:

Kari Garcia

Director of Public Relations - North America

Phone: 949-826-3560

Email: Kari.Garcia@aus.com

Newsroom: ausnewsroom@aus.com

SOURCE: Allied Universal

View the original press release on accesswire.com