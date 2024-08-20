Iodine Software Unveils New Innovation for Its AwareUM Software to Support Third-Party Physician Advisors and Drive Improved Efficiencies With a Superior Customer Experience

AwareUM's unified and closed-loop review workflow is critical to maximize team productivity and enhance stakeholder communication and collaboration

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2024 / Iodine Software, a leading healthcare enterprise AI software company, today announced the release of new functionality for AwareUM, its newest software solution, that enables clients to select and integrate their third-party physician advisors (PAs) into their UM workflow, as seamlessly as they can with their in-house PAs.

Iodine's AwareUM applies the latest AI technologies to prioritize utilization management workflows, helping ensure appropriate status for patients, fostering efficiency within UM teams, and reducing downstream denials. As part of this process, AwareUM has long enabled in-house client PAs to perform second-level reviews in the application. With this launch, clients that utilize third-party PAs will also be able to incorporate AwareUM seamlessly into their PA firm workflow, supporting more efficient utilization reviews, enhancing stakeholder communication and improving cross-functional and cross-organizational collaboration between health systems and their preferred PA firms.

"We are thrilled to announce this new functionality, which will enable health systems to further improve efficiencies, and give our clients the flexibility whether their physician advisors are fully in-house, hybrid or outsourced," said William Chan, CEO and co-founder, Iodine Software. "This launch marks another example of our commitment to our clients and how our product team is simultaneously meeting clients where they are while innovating to drive value and optimal outcomes."

Iodine's Aware Suite - AwareCDI and AwareUM - identifies and captures mid-revenue cycle leakages and bridges the gap in communication between CDI and UM teams, empowering them to master the mid-revenue cycle by capturing accurate and thorough documentation, driving efficient workflows, and strengthening revenue integrity.

Iodine Software collaborated with market-leading third-party PA organizations to map and develop this seamless workflow and third-party integration, to ensure this functionality drives impact from day one. The list of Iodine's partners can be found here.

About Iodine Software

Iodine is an enterprise AI company that builds transformative technologies to help healthcare organizations realize the full value of the care provided. Across the revenue cycle, Iodine's solutions automate complex clinical tasks, create efficiencies and maximize revenue. The company's powerful, predictive AI/ML engine emulates the judgment of clinicians by interpreting raw clinical data to generate real-time, highly focused, predictive insights. Clinicians and hospital administrators can leverage these insights to dramatically augment the management of care delivery - facilitating critical decisions, scaling clinical workforces through automation, and improving the financial position of health systems. For more information, please visit www.iodinesoftware.com.

