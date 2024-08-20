Promoted.ai, Inc.: Promoted.ai Helps Upwork Launch Unified Search and Ads for Freelancers

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2024 / Promoted.ai is excited to announce the integration of its powerful unified search and native ads engine with Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK), the world's work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent. This collaboration has led to the launch of Upwork's unified search and native ads optimization. This initiative has been a collaborative effort between Promoted.ai and Upwork's strong search, ads, and AI engineering teams.



Using Upwork to Find Talent

Upwork's Talent Marketplace, which generates approximately 86% of the company's revenue, drove overall revenue growth of 19% year-over-year to $193.1 million in Q2 2024. The implementation of Promoted's marketplace search and ads engine is aimed at enhancing Upwork's freelancer search and ads capabilities, with the goal of increasing overall hires, contract starts, and ads revenue.

"We have already observed positive improvements in contract starts from search optimization after launch," said Sree Kamireddy, Senior Director of Product, Next Gen Search at Upwork, in a video testimonial about the Promoted.ai collaboration . "And, our recent A/B tests on delivering ads on newer surfaces have shown promising results, executed swiftly thanks to Promoted's robust platform."

Collaborative Effort

"Promoted's technology seamlessly integrates ads and organic search results, enabling us to deliver a more refined user experience. This synergy underscores the complex and high-scale nature of our collaboration," Kamireddy added.

Commitment to Quality

Kamireddy emphasized Upwork's commitment to using top-tier solutions to perfect its match engine for clients and talent. "We rely on clearly defined success metrics, ranging from contract starts to hiring manager retention rates. These metrics ensure that both immediate and long-term impacts are measured effectively."

Measuring Unified Ad Impact

Kamireddy explained the multi-faceted approach to measuring ad performance: "We ensure ad revenue growth does not compromise user experience or organic rankings. A comprehensive set of metrics helps us maintain this balance."

Promoted's Role

"Promoted excels in multi-objective optimization, allowing us to tweak and refine our strategies continuously. Their infrastructure supports rapid iteration, which is crucial for innovation," Kamireddy noted.

Continuous Improvement

Kamireddy highlighted the value of continuous monitoring and A/B testing. "The constant updates and new model deployments through Promoted's platform allow us to see tangible improvements daily. This ongoing experimentation is vital for validating our strategies."

Kamireddy highly recommends Promoted, citing the team's passion and expertise, and the platform's fast-paced, innovative environment. "Promoted's combination of passion, skills, and ability to innovate makes them an exceptional partner for top engineering and AI companies."

About Promoted.ai

Promoted.ai is the leading relevancy engine to power marketplace search and native ads. By leveraging advanced algorithms and AI, Promoted.ai helps people find what they're looking for in marketplaces to increase user engagement and revenue.

About Upwork

Upwork is the world's work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent from across the globe. We serve everyone from one-person startups to large, Fortune 100 enterprises with a powerful, trust-driven platform that enables companies and talent to work together in new ways that unlock their potential. Our talent community earned over $3.8 billion on Upwork in 2023 across more than 10,000 skills in categories including website & app development, creative & design, data science & analytics, customer support, finance & accounting, consulting, and operations. Learn more at upwork.com and join us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.

For more information, visit Upwork and Promoted.ai.

