Suralink Welcomes Erich Dietz and Jared Haleck as New Executive Leaders to Further Accelerate Growth and Innovation

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2024 / Suralink, the leading client interaction platform for professional services firms, today announced the appointment of two new strategic leaders: Erich Dietz as Chief Revenue Officer and Jared Haleck as Chief Product Officer. With these additions to the executive team, Suralink is poised to further accelerate growth and innovation, reinforcing its commitment to delivering superior technology that meets the evolving needs of its customers.

Erich Dietz brings a wealth of experience as an enterprise software and services growth executive. With more than two decades of experience in sales, marketing, and business development, Dietz has held global leadership roles with full responsibility for direct sales, channel sales, corporate development, and customer success.

Before joining Suralink, Dietz served at leading companies like BILT Incorporated and InMoment where he spearheaded global sales initiatives and established strategic alliances that expanded the company's footprint and drove revenue growth.

Jared Haleck joins Suralink with an impressive track record of leadership in the SaaS industry, where he has consistently driven innovation and strategic growth across multiple product lines. With over two decades of experience, Haleck has a proven ability to guide product teams in delivering impactful solutions that resonate with the market. Before joining Suralink, Haleck served as Chief Product Officer at Kantata, where his leadership was pivotal in enhancing customer value and expanding the company's product offerings. He also previously worked at Mavenlink and Insidesales.com.

"We are delighted to welcome both Erich and Jared to the Suralink team," said Evan Fitzpatrick, CEO of Suralink. "Erich's dynamic leadership and strategic vision will be instrumental in driving the company's continued growth, and Jared's extensive experience in software for professional service firms and customer focus will help drive our next phase of product innovation. Both will be driving forces behind our continued success and our ability to deliver exceptional solutions to our customers and their clients."

About Suralink

Suralink provides professional services firms with a single, secure platform to collaborate with clients, exchange documents at scale, and track the progress of engagements. With enterprise-grade security and an easy-to-use interface, Suralink's award-winning client interaction portal helps firms increase efficiency and improve their relationships with their clients.

Suralink's open platform is leveraged by more than 600,000 users worldwide.

