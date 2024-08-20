CBD Life Sciences, Inc.: The CBD Vault Exploring China Distribution and JV Opportunities

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2024 / The landscape of the CBD industry in China is set to undergo a transformative shift with the introduction of new regulations effective September 1st. According to a recent memo from the USDA, CBD is among seven substances now integrated into China's "precursor chemicals management system." This change, based on an official Chinese government announcement, marks a significant development for the industry.

Under these new guidelines, CBD's production, operation, purchase, transportation, import, and export activities will be governed by the stringent regulations applicable to non-pharmaceutical precursor chemicals. Importantly, CBD now holds a defined classification within China's internal "harmonized tariff system," offering clarity and structure for the market.

The USDA memo highlights a critical advancement: with the proper applications filed in accordance with People's Republic of China (PRC) regulations, CBD can now be legally produced and marketed nationwide. This expansion moves beyond the previous limitations, which restricted production to the Yunnan and Heilongjiang provinces.

Lisa Nelson, President & CEO of CBDL, expressed major interest about these new CBD policies stating, "Now is the best time to strike deals in the CBD sector overseas in China. We are already working with wholesalers, distributors, retail and working with merchant banks to locate new businesses for the CBD sector. Engaging in these conversations are early as possible will give us a head start into closing huge deals overseas that can lift our revenues much higher and become a top company in the CBD space."

The CBD Vault Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CBD Life Sciences Inc. The CBD Vault has developed and is retailing/wholesale a full line of cannabidiol based & organic products including, Delta 8 & 10 Gummy's, Full Spectrum Tinctures & Gummy's, Pain Cream, Roll-on's, Salve, Full Pet Line, Pre-Rolls, Full Line of Spa Products, Sleep & Anxiety Edibles. The CBD Vault's products can be viewed and purchased on the Company's website www.thecbdvault.com.

