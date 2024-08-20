Miguel A. Núñez, Jr. Partners With GFL to Launch His Luxury, Hand-Crafted Shoe Collection MAN BY MIGUEL

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2024 / Actor Miguel A. Núñez, Jr. partnered with GFL to launch his luxury shoe collection - MAN BY MIGUEL - during the BET Experience weekend in Los Angeles at the W Hotel in Hollywood, California. GFL is a private-label shoe corporation that is dedicated to creating unique fashion collections that embody quality and style. At the heart of GFL's philosophy is the belief that fashion inspires, and it is that inspiration that crafts each brand with unparalleled quality, distinctiveness, and style.





MAN BY MIGUEL

Miguel A. Núñez, Jr. & GFL





Since its start in 2018, GFL has been committed to inclusivity, ensuring that its collections not only met but exceeded the expectations of its global audience. GLF has designed custom shoes for some of the industries top entertainers. The corporation recently decided to add to its portfolio by partnering with other creatives to showcase diverse tastes and influences from various walks of life. These partnerships will create an ecosystem of brands that resonate with the desires and personalities of every demographic, religion, and ethnicity.

In addition to his successful career in TV and film, Núñez, Jr. is known for his fashion sense and style. It was only fitting for designer G Ngyia and Núñez Jr. to team up to pioneer a movement by innovating the way fashion is viewed and created as a collective force. MAN BY MIGUEL is an extension of Núnez Jr.'s style and artistry reflecting the rich tapestry of his culture and lifestyle. This luxury, hand-crafted shoe collection is dedicated to quality uniqueness and class. Each shoe is meticulously designed and crafted using the finest fabrics, ensuring style a step above the rest. The highly anticipated celebrity shoe launch welcomed Kym Whitley, Nicole Murphy, Torrie Hart and, Ernie Hudson, to name a few.

Miguel A. Núñez, Jr. is best known for his roles in the movie "Life," starring Eddie Murphy, Martin Lawrence, and Bernie Mac, in addition to the cult-hit "Juwanna Mann," with Vivica A. Fox. You can see Miguel weekly in the critically acclaimed BET drama "The Family Business." There have also been talks of a sequel to "Juwanna Mann" in the works.

