Polaris Renewable Energy Inc.: Polaris Renewable Energy Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSX:PIF) ("Polaris" or the "Company") today announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") has accepted its notice of intention to renew its normal course issuer bid ("NCIB").

The Company's Board of Directors believes that renewing the NCIB will continue to provide the Company with flexibility to manage its capital position. The NCIB will enable the Company to use, when determined appropriate, its available free cash to increase shareholder value and is in the best interest of the Company and its shareholders. As at June 30, the Company had USD$45.2 million of un-restricted consolidated cash on hand.

Under the renewed NCIB, Polaris may purchase up to 2,045,613 of its common shares ("Shares"), representing approximately 10% of the Company's public float (as such term is defined in the TSX Company Manual), provided that the Board of Directors has approved the repurchase of up to 194,595 Shares, representing approximately 0.95% of the Company's public float during the twelve month period commencing August 23, 2024 and ending August 22, 2025 or such earlier time as the NCIB is completed or terminated at the option of Polaris. As at August 20, 2024, the Company had 21,078,642 Shares issued and outstanding and its public float consisted of 20,456,189 Shares.

The average daily trading volume of the Shares on the TSX for the most recently completed six calendar months prior to the commencement of the NCIB was 51,461. As a result, in accordance with TSX rules, the Company is allowed to purchase daily, through the facilities of the TSX, a maximum of 12,865 Shares, representing 25% of such average daily trading volume, subject to the Company's ability to purchase additional Shares pursuant to the TSX's block purchase exemption. Any Shares purchased under the NCIB will be cancelled.

Under the current NCIB, the Company sought and obtained approval to purchase up to 2,048,273 Shares, which runs from August 23, 2023 to August 22, 2024. As at the date hereof, the Company repurchased an aggregate of 25,400 Shares at a weighted-average price of $13.05 per Share, excluding brokerage fees. The Company purchased all Shares through the facilities of the TSX, and alternative Canadian trading systems.

Although the Company intends to purchase Shares under the NCIB, there can be no assurances that any purchases will be completed. The timing and amount of purchases, if any, under the renewed NCIB are subject to the discretion of management based on various factors, including prevailing market conditions. Any purchases made under the renewed NCIB will be made by Polaris at the prevailing market price, plus applicable brokerage fees through the facilities of the TSX, and alternative Canadian trading systems.

About Polaris Renewable Energy Inc.

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. ( formerly, Polaris Infrastructure Inc. ) is a Canadian publicly traded company engaged in the development, construction, acquisition, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America.

The Company's operations are in 5 Latin American countries and include a geothermal plant (~82 MW), 3 run-of- river hydroelectric plants (~39 MW), and 3 solar (photovoltaic) projects in operation (~35 MW).

