INNIO Group Receives EcoVadis Platinum Medal for Third Consecutive Year

JENBACH, AUSTRIA / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2024 / INNIO Group, including all global legal entities, has been awarded the 2024 EcoVadis' Platinum medal for the third consecutive year. This award underscores INNIO Group's measurable ESG progress in categories such as environment, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement. At the same time, it is a huge motivation for the entire INNIO Group team to continue their efforts to be at the forefront of sustainable growth. The Platinum medal places INNIO Group, along with its Jenbacher, Waukesha, and myPlant product lines, in the top 1% of more than 130,000 companies assessed globally.

INNIO Group Headquarters in Jenbach, Austria

This rating marks the fifth annual review cycle of INNIO Group by EcoVadis and is a testament to the company's consistent business and sustainability strategies. The award recognizes INNIO Group's robust sustainability program and reinforces its position as a leader in delivering innovative energy solutions and services for a climate-neutral future.

"Earning the EcoVadis Platinum medal for the third consecutive year is a major achievement," says Dr. Olaf Berlien, President and CEO of INNIO Group. "INNIO Group sets the right priorities. We drive innovation in energy and build trust and transparency along the entire value chain. Our aim is clear: climate neutrality. We are committed to being at the forefront of the sustainability conversation."

###

About INNIO Group

INNIO Group is a leading energy solution and service provider that empowers industries and communities to make sustainable energy work today. With its Jenbacher and Waukesha product brands and its AI-powered myPlant digital platform, INNIO Group offers innovative solutions for the power generation and compression segments that help industries and communities generate and manage energy sustainably while navigating the fast-changing landscape of traditional and green energy sources. With its flexible, scalable, and resilient energy solutions and services, INNIO Group enables its customers to manage the energy transition along the energy value chain wherever they are in their transition journey. INNIO Group is headquartered in Jenbach (Austria), with other primary operations in Waukesha (Wisconsin, U.S.) and Welland (Ontario, Canada).

For more information, visit INNIO Group's website at innio.com. Follow INNIO Group on X (formerly known as Twitter) and LinkedIn.

INNIO, Jenbacher, Waukesha, and myPlant are trademarks or registered trademarks of the INNIO Group, or one of its subsidiaries, in the European Union, the United States and in other countries. For a list of INNIO Group trademarks, please click here. All other trademarks and company names are the property of their respective owners.

Contact Information

Susanne Reichelt

INNIO Media Relations

susanne.reichelt@innio.com

+43 664 80833 2382

SOURCE: INNIO Group

View the original press release on newswire.com.