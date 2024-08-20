Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE) today announced the appointment of Mark E. Rosenberg, MD, FASN, as dean of the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine (AUC). Dr. Rosenberg will start with AUC on September 11 of this year.

Dr. Rosenberg is a nephrologist and physician educator with over 40 years of experience in medical practice, education, research, and leadership. For the last 12 years, he served as vice dean of education and academic affairs at the University of Minnesota Medical School, where his leadership promoted innovation in teaching methods and curriculum across the medical education continuum, from pre-med and undergraduate through graduate and continuing medical education.

"We are pleased to welcome Dr. Rosenberg to AUC where he will lead the institution's strategic vision for growth, academic excellence and student outcomes," said Adtalem President of Medical and Veterinary Scott Liles. "He brings four decades of experience that will benefit our students, attract and retain first-class talent, and ultimately help achieve Adtalem's goal of expanding access to quality education that prepares the next generation of healthcare providers who will aid in combating the nationwide physician shortage."

Dr. Rosenberg served as a faculty member at the University of Minnesota Medical School since 1987, including his role as chief of medicine and director of the Primary and Specialty Medicine service line at the Minneapolis VA Health Care System from 2009 to 2012. Additionally, he was director of the Division of Renal Diseases and Hypertension in the Department of Medicine, where he was a tenured faculty member. Dr. Rosenberg served on the Council of the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) from 2013 to 2020 and was president of ASN in 2019. His educational accomplishments have been recognized by lifetime achievement awards from the Alliance for Academic Internal Medicine and from ASN, and he received a 2020 Presidential Outstanding Service Award from the University of Minnesota.

"Having been in higher education and the front lines of healthcare for many years, I am thrilled to have this opportunity to join AUC in its mission to provide a transformative medical school experience for diverse students to realize their true potential," said Dr. Rosenberg. "In collaboration with the AUC community, I am proud to help lead a school that is committed to expanding access to education and supporting aspiring physicians in their calling to make a profound impact in healthcare and underserved communities." Dr. Rosenberg earned a Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Manitoba Faculty of Medicine. He completed his residency and nephrology fellowship at the University of Minnesota.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education is the leading provider of healthcare education in the U.S., shaping the future of healthcare by preparing a diverse workforce with high-quality academic programs. We innovate education pathways, align with industry needs and empower individuals to reach their full potential. Our commitment to excellence and inclusivity is reflected in our expansive network of institutions, serving over 80,000 students and supported by a strong community of over 300,000 alumni and nearly 10,000 dedicated employees. Discover more at Adtalem.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

About American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine

American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine (AUC), an Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE) institution, is committed to training tomorrow's physicians, whose service to their communities and patients are enhanced by international learning experiences, a diverse learning community, and an emphasis on social accountability and engagement. With campuses located in Sint Maarten and the United Kingdom, AUC has graduated more than 7,500 students and is accredited by the Accreditation Commission on Colleges of Medicine. Visit aucmed.edu for more information, and follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

