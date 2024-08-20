Anzeige
Dienstag, 20.08.2024
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of company name: QuiaPEG Pharmaceuticals Holding AB changes name to QUIA PHARMA AB (publ)

As from August 21, 2024, QuiaPEG Pharmaceuticals Holding AB will change company
name to QUIA PHARMA AB (publ). ISIN Code and Ticker will not change. 



Old company name:   QuiaPEG Pharmaceuticals Holding AB
--------------------------------------------------------
New company name:   QUIA PHARMA AB (publ)       
--------------------------------------------------------
Unchanged Ticker:   QUIA               
--------------------------------------------------------
Unchanged ISIN code: SE0020678159           
--------------------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com.
