LTX Studio removes waitlist, offering free and paid subscription options with unique professional features

Lightricks, the AI innovators behind Facetune, Videoleap, Photoleap and Popular Pays, announced today that LTX Studio beta, the first AI-driven storyboarding and prototyping platform, is now open to the public. The platform, designed for creative film and marketing professionals, offers real-time, intuitive generative and editing solutions. This announcement includes new features that push the boundaries of visual storytelling, such as increased character and frame control and multi-user collaboration.

The LTX Studio platform integrates proprietary AI research from Lightricks engineers with the latest licensed and open-source generative AI models, redefining the creative process. It streamlines video production planning and execution, empowering a wide range of creative professionals-from individual filmmakers to large production companies and advertising agencies-to develop, visualize, storyboard, and pitch their creative concepts into fully crafted film and video projects with unprecedented efficiency and control.

"Releasing LTX Studio to everyone demonstrates our ongoing commitment to the future of video creation through innovative AI-driven tools and our belief in generative AI as a powerful market changer," said Zeev Farbman, CEO and co-founder of Lightricks. "We've worked closely with our design partners and creator community to ensure our platform meets their diverse needs better than anything else on the market. We remain committed to exploring new technology and enhancing LTX Studio's capabilities."

LTX Studio's suite of AI features has been refined based on technical and creative feedback from our creative community of more than 35,000 members. The latest updates focus on:

The new Collaboration feature enables creative teams to work together more efficiently with live edit views. LTX Studio plans to release additional collaborative tools, such as commenting and suggestion capabilities, soon. Character Acting: LTX Studio now syncs realistic voices with lip movements for any character, allowing users to customize facial gestures and dialogues by referencing real human videos. Users can generate voice from text using AI or upload their original voice files. Future updates will include voice switching for character dialogue and complete scene editing with dialogues.

Case Study: Recently, financial services company eToro used LTX Studio to create an AI-generated advertisement that aired during the Paris Olympics. This showcased LTX Studio's ability to produce high-quality, realistic video content, demonstrating how brands can easily leverage LTX Studio to create compelling visual stories.

Pricing: LTX Studio now offers a tiered pricing model. Users can experience the platform for free with limited generative AI capability, or select from a range of plans based on their monthly generative time needs. Custom plans with premium features are available for enterprises and larger organizations and teams.

Lightricks is embarking on a prolific roadmap for LTX Studio leading into 2025, focusing on leveraging AI to innovate the visual storytelling experience and fuel creativity for professional creators globally. To experience LTX Studio today, join at LTX.Studio

About Lightricks

Lightricks, an AI-first company, is revolutionizing how visual content is created. With a mission to bridge the gap between imagination and creation, Lightricks is dedicated to bringing cutting-edge technology to the creative and business spaces.

Our AI photo and video generation models, which power our apps and platforms including Facetune, Photoleap, Videoleap, and LTX Studio, allow creators and brands to leverage the latest research breakthroughs, offering endless control over their creative potential. Our influencer marketing platform, Popular Pays, provides creators the ability to monetize their work and offers brands opportunities to scale their content through tailored creator partnerships.

Founded in 2013, Lightricks is backed by prominent investors including Goldman Sachs Growth Equity, Insight Partners and Viola Ventures, who share Lightricks' enduring commitment to driving the future of content creation.

