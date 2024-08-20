CAESAREA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Delta Galil Industries, Ltd. (DELG/Tel Aviv Stock Exchange), the global manufacturer and marketer of branded and private label intimate, activewear, loungewear and denim apparel for ladies, men, and children, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights (comparisons are to prior year period unless otherwise noted)

6% sales growth to $471.4 million across all channels

Record second quarter gross margin of 41.9% up 150 basis points

Second quarter EBIT before non-core items increased by 22% to $37.8 million, or 8.0% of sales, compared to $30.9 million, or 7.0% of sales, for the same period last year

Second quarter net-income before non-core items increased by 27% to $21.0 million, or 4.5% of sales compared to $16.6 million, or 3.7% of sales, for the same period last year

Second-quarter diluted earnings per share before non-core items increased 25% to $0.74

Operating cash flow, for the three months ended June 30, 2024, excluding IFRS 16, of $28.1 million

Strong balance sheet with $166.3 million in cash and record shareholders' equity of $771.8 million at June 30, 2024

Net debt, excluding IFRS 16, declined 19% to $153.3 million, compared to $189.5 million at June 30, 2023

Net Debt to EBITDA, Excluding IFRS 16, of 0.8x

Dividend declared of $8.0 million, or $0.31 per share, which will be distributed on September 4, 2024, with a record and "ex-dividend" date of August 27, 2024

The Company reaffirms its 2024 full-year Outlook

Isaac Dabah, CEO of Delta Galil, stated, "This was another strong quarter for Delta Galil, highlighted by record second-quarter DTC sales, growth in our Private Label sector, and significant expansion in profitability. Our strategic initiatives, aimed at enhancing operating efficiencies and realigning our manufacturing capabilities, have led to a record second-quarter gross margin of 41.9%, marking the fourth consecutive quarterly record of gross margin."

Mr. Dabah added, "Within our branded business, we are particularly excited about the launch and expansion of key brands such as Florence by Mills and Organic Basics. These launches, amongst others, will position us for consistent, long-term growth. The continued strength of Delta Israel Brands, marked by a 23.2% year-over-year increase in second quarter retail same-store sales and the successful launch of Bath and Body Works and Victoria's Secret in Israel, underscores our growing momentum. Furthermore, our positive operating leverage, reflected in a 100-basis point year-over-year increase in EBIT before non-core margin to 8.0%, demonstrates our ability to balance short-term profitability with long-term strategic investments."

Mr. Dabah concluded, "I am excited with the direction Delta is headed, as we benefit from a diversified portfolio and strategies focused on driving sustainable profitable growth. Our continuous commitment to product innovation continues to fuel growth for both our Private Label customers and our Brands, creating a powerful flywheel of market and consumer insights that we believe will continue to support profitable growth in both pillars."

Sales

The Company reported second quarter 2024 sales of $471.4 million, a 6% increase from $443.6 million in the second quarter of 2023. First-half sales were $922.2 million, a 4% increase from $886.0 million in the prior-year period.

Gross Margin

The Company reported record second quarter gross margin of 41.9% as compared to 40.4% for the same period last year. The 150-basis point expansion was due primarily to a better segment and channel mix and improved profitability of our factories due to higher volume. Gross margin in the first half of 2024 increased by 240-basis points to a first half record of 42.1%, compared to 39.7% in the first half of 2023.

EBIT

EBIT in the second quarter of 2024 increased by 34% to $37.8 million, or 8.0% of sales compared to $28.2 million, or 6.4% of sales in the prior-year period. EBIT before non-core items increased by 22% to $37.8 million, or 8.0% of sales, compared to $30.9 million, or 7.0% of sales, in the second quarter of 2023.

EBIT in the first half of 2024 was $63.8 million, compared to $42.7 million in the same period last year. In the first half of 2024, EBIT before non-core items was $67.2 million, or 7% of sales, compared to $50.7 million, or 6% of sales, in the first half of 2023.

The increase in EBIT was due to higher sales and gross margin and leverage of effective operational structure partially offset by higher SG&A expenses derived directly from revenues growth as well as from investing in new licenses and brand's launch activities.

Non-Core Items

In the second quarter of 2024, no non-core items were recorded, compared to $6.0 million of expenses related to realignment plans, $4.0 million benefit from the change in the fair value of earn-out liability, and $0.7 million of deal costs in the second quarter of 2023. For the first half of 2024, expenses associated with the Company's previously disclosed realignment plan for Bare Necessities were $3.4 million, compared to $11.4 million of expenses related to realignment plans, $4.0 benefit from the change in the fair value of earn-out liability, and $0.7 million of deal costs in the first half of 2023.

Net Income

Net income in the second quarter of 2024 increased 40% to $21.0 million, compared to $15.0 million in the second quarter last year. Net income, excluding non-core items, net of tax, increased by 27% to $21.0 million, compared to $16.6 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Net income in the first half of 2024 increased 83% to $33.1 million, compared to $18.1 million in the first half last year. Net income excluding non-core items, net of tax, increased 46% to $35.5 million, compared to $24.3 million in the first half of 2023.

Diluted Earnings Per Share

Diluted earnings per share in the second quarter of 2024 were $0.74, compared to $0.53 in the second quarter of 2023. Diluted earnings per share, excluding non-core items, net of tax, were $0.74 compared to $0.59 in the second quarter of 2023.

Diluted earnings per share in the first half of 2024 were $1.13, compared to $0.61 in the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share, excluding non-core items, net of tax, were $1.22 compared to $0.85 in 2023.

EBITDA, Cash Flow, Net Debt, Equity, and Dividend

EBITDA excluding IFRS 16 impact in the second quarter of 2024 was $46.5 million, compared to $38.0 million in the second quarter of 2023. In the first half of 2024, EBITDA excluding IFRS 16 impact was $84.2 million, compared to $66.5 million in the first half of 2023.

Cash flow generated from operating activities, excluding IFRS 16, was $28.1 million, compared to $58.4 million in the second quarter of 2023. Cash flow generated from operating activities, excluding IFRS 16, was $51.5 million in the first half of 2024, compared to $69.3 million in the first half of 2023. The year-over-year reduction in operating cash flow was primarily attributable to changes in working capital, mainly inventory, to support the expected growth in sales in the second half of 2024.

Net financial debt, excluding IFRS 16, at June 30, 2024, was $153.3 million, compared to $189.5 million at June 30, 2023. The year-over-year reduction in net debt is primarily due to the strong operating cash flow, partially offset by growth-oriented capital expenditures and dividend payments.

Equity on June 30, 2024, was a record of $771.8 million, up 8.2% from $713.6 million on June 30, 2023.

Delta Galil declared a dividend of $8.0 million, or $0.31 per share, which will be distributed on September 4, 2024, with a record and "ex-dividend" date of August 27, 2024.

2024 Financial Outlook

The Company reaffirms its 2024 outlook based on the Company's solid first half performance and strong backlog.

Full Year 2024 Outlook (in millions, except per share amount) 2023 Results (in millions, except per share amount) Sales $1,991.0 - 2,031.0 $1,857.7 EBIT $173.0 - 183.0 $153.0 EBITDA $266.3 - 276.3 $246.8 Net income $106.9 - 114.7 $91.6 Diluted EPS ($) $3.82 - 4.11 $3.25

The Company's outlook excludes non-core items and includes IFRS 16

These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to uncertainties including macroeconomic trends. Actual results may differ materially from those included in the guidance as result of risks and uncertainties which cannot be fully predicted. There is no certainty that the aforementioned conditions will occur, and actual results may be significantly different from those forecasted or implied above.

Constant Currency - Excluding the Impact of Foreign Currency

This release refers to "reported" amounts in accordance with IFRS accounting principles ("GAAP"), which include translation and transactional impacts from foreign currency exchange rates. The release also refers to "constant dollar" amounts, which exclude the impact of translating foreign currencies into U.S. dollars, and are considered a non-GAAP financial measure. These constant currency performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not in lieu of, or superior to, Delta Galil's operating performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

About Delta Galil Industries

Delta Galil Industries is a global manufacturer and marketer of branded and private label apparel products for men, women and children. Since its inception in 1975, the Company has continually endeavored to create products that follow a body-before-fabric philosophy, placing equal emphasis on comfort, aesthetics and quality. Delta Galil develops innovative seamless apparel including bras, shapewear and socks; intimate apparel for women; underwear for men including under its owned brands Schiesser, Eminence, Organic Basics, and Athena; babywear, activewear, sleepwear, and loungewear including under its owned P.J. Salvage and Delta brands. Delta Galil also designs, develops markets and sells branded denim and apparel under the brand 7 For All Mankind®, and ladies' and kids' apparel under the brand Splendid®. In addition, it sells its products under brand names licensed to the company, including adidas, Wolford, Wilson, Columbia, Tommy Hilfiger and others. For more information, visit www.deltagalil.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may" "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein, and while expected, there is no guarantee that we will attain the aforementioned anticipated developmental milestones. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of economic, tax rates in the various countries the company operates in, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the Company.

Source: Delta Galil Industries, Ltd.

DELTA GALIL INDUSTRIES LTD. Concise Consolidated Balance Sheets As of June 30, 2024 June 30 December 31 2024 2023 2023 (Unaudited) (Audited) Thousands of Dollars Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 164,292 134,883 174,463 Restricted Cash 2,050 3,092 2,950 Short-term deposit - 42,874 - Trade receivables 214,009 182,687 241,216 Taxes on income receivable 3,235 2,381 77 Others 51,217 43,939 48,920 Financial derivative 39 139 228 Inventory 418,381 452,017 361,416 Assets held for sale 1,773 1,827 1,773 Total current assets 854,996 863,839 831,043 Non-current assets: Investments in associated companies accounted using the equity method and long-term receivables 13,858 12,596 14,897 Investment property 2,528 2,691 2,679 Fixed assets, net of accumulated depreciation 266,516 239,536 250,343 Goodwill 144,341 144,902 145,577 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 289,447 272,094 277,952 Assets in respect of usage rights 239,023 199,262 237,177 Deferred tax assets 33,778 24,350 28,016 Financial derivative 269 939 903 Total non-current assets 989,760 896,370 957,544 Total assets 1,844,756 1,760,209 1,788,587

DELTA GALIL INDUSTRIES LTD. Concise Consolidated Balance Sheets As of June 30, 2024 June 30 December 31 2024 2023 2023 (Unaudited) (Audited) Thousands of Dollars Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Short-term bank loans 28,143 30,934 822 Current maturities of bank loans 24,983 43,709 24,105 Current maturities of bonds 29,638 29,873 29,597 Financial derivative 1,887 1,872 1,380 Current maturities of leases liabilities 51,865 50,290 52,583 Trade payables 227,129 186,561 168,637 Taxes on income payable 30,247 29,797 35,182 Provision for restructuring plan 3,051 7,071 3,574 Others accounts payable 149,150 138,378 165,791 Total current liabilities 546,093 518,485 481,671 Non-current liabilities: Bank loans 132,903 128,560 140,790 Severance pay liabilities, net 5,402 5,508 5,327 Liabilities in respect of leases 207,758 171,424 204,746 Other non-current liabilities 49,556 57,538 53,241 Bonds 93,135 125,350 96,496 Deferred taxes liabilities 34,458 36,589 35,812 Financial derivative 3,688 3,154 2,122 Total non-current liabilities 526,900 528,123 538,534 Total liabilities 1,072,993 1,046,608 1,020,205 Equity: Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent company: Share capital 23,714 23,714 23,714 Share premium 125,570 128,016 127,861 Other capital reserves 18,728 25,054 28,133 Retained earning 585,164 523,071 571,846 Treasury shares (11,377 ) (13,823 ) (13,668 ) 741,799 686,032 737,886 Minority interests 29,964 27,569 30,496 Total equity 771,763 713,601 768,382 Total liabilities and equity 1,844,756 1,760,209 1,788,587

DELTA GALIL INDUSTRIES LTD. Concise Consolidated Statement of Income For the 6-month and 3-month periods ending June 30, 2024 Six months ended June 30 Three months ended June 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Unaudited) Thousands of Dollars (Excluding earning per share figures) Sales 922,205 886,040 471,426 443,583 Cost of sales 534,316 534,038 274,036 264,492 Gross profit 387,889 352,002 197,390 179,091 % of sales 42.1 % 39.7 % 41.9 % 40.4 % Selling and marketing expenses 269,209 253,536 134,398 123,897 % of sales 29.2 % 28.6 % 28.5 % 27.9 % General and administrative expenses 51,551 47,889 25,144 24,559 % of sales 5.6 % 5.4 % 5.3 % 5.5 % Other Expenses (income), net and Share in profits of associated company (27 ) (164 ) 42 (265 ) Operating income excluding non-core items 67,156 50,741 37,806 30,900 % of sales 7.3 % 5.7 % 8.0 % 7.0 % Non-core items 3,360 8,087 - 2,666 Operating income 63,796 42,654 37,806 28,234 Finance expenses, net 21,836 20,509 10,898 9,927 Income before taxes on income 41,960 22,145 26,908 18,307 Taxes on income 8,890 4,080 5,887 3,257 Net income for the period 33,070 18,065 21,021 15,050 Net income for the period excluding non-core items, net of tax 35,507 24,324 21,021 16,552 Net income for the period attributed to the company's shareholders excluding non-core items, net of tax 32,064 22,319 19,288 15,445 Attribution of net earnings for the period: Attributed to company's shareholders 29,627 16,122 19,288 14,005 Attributed to non-controlling interests 3,443 1,943 1,733 1,045 33,070 18,065 21,021 15,050 Net diluted earnings per share attributed to company's shareholders 1.13 0.61 0.74 0.53 Net diluted earnings per share, before non-core items, net of tax, attributable to Company's shareholders 1.22 0.85 0.74 0.59

DELTA GALIL INDUSTRIES LTD. Concise Consolidated Cash Flow Reports For the 6-month and 3-month periods ending June 30, 2024 Six months ended June 30 Three months ended June 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Unaudited) Thousands of Dollars Cash flows from operating activities: Net income for the period 33,070 18,065 21,021 15,050 Adjustments required to reflect cash flows deriving from (used in) operating activities 77,017 93,296 33,680 52,958 Interest paid in cash (14,519 ) (16,896 ) (5,997 ) (4,465 ) Interest received in cash 2,265 1,245 1,031 146 Taxes on income refund (paid) in cash, net (21,574 ) (1,426 ) (9,050 ) 6,827 Net cash generated from (used in) operating activities 76,259 94,284 40,685 70,516 Cash flows from investment activities: Change in short-term deposit, net - 18,574 - 19,176 Purchase of fixed assets and assets under construction (35,889 ) (21,180 ) (23,594 ) (15,952 ) Purchase of intangible assets (21,424 ) (1,720 ) (4,060 ) (444 ) Proceeds from selling of fixed asset 248 444 28 301 Others 1,678 821 1,262 (255 ) Net cash generated from (used in) Investing activities (55,387 ) (3,061 ) (26,364 ) 2,826 Cash flows from financing activities: Dividends paid to non-controlling interest holders in consolidated subsidiary (2,699 ) (1,400 ) (899 ) (404 ) Long term payables credit for fixed assets purchase (2,812 ) (3,566 ) (1,406 ) (335 ) Lease principle repayment (24,721 ) (24,952 ) (12,634 ) (12,133 ) Repayment of bonds - (15,140 ) - - Dividend paid (17,001 ) (12,028 ) (7,980 ) (4,010 ) Receipt of a long-term loans from banking corporations 2,159 - 1,616 - Repayment of long-term loans from banking corporations (7,961 ) (3,732 ) (1,807 ) (1,827 ) Short-term credit from banking corporations, net 27,343 (20,539 ) (9,939 ) (36,276 ) Others - (719 ) (1,734 ) (719 ) Net cash used in financing activities (25,692 ) (82,076 ) (34,783 ) (55,704 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (4,820 ) 9,147 (20,462 ) 17,638 Exchange rate differences and revaluation of cash and cash equivalents, net (5,351 ) (913 ) (2,615 ) (1,022 ) Balance of cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period, net 174,463 126,649 187,369 118,267 Balance of cash and cash equivalents at the end of the Period, net 164,292 134,883 164,292 134,883

DELTA GALIL INDUSTRIES LTD. Concise Consolidated Cash Flow Reports For the 6-month and 3-month periods ending June 30, 2024 Six months ended June 30 Three months ended June 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Unaudited) Thousands of Dollars Adjustments required to reflect cash flows from operating activities: Revenues and expenses not involving cash flow: Depreciation 15,945 17,887 7,614 8,521 Amortization 33,968 32,456 16,358 16,329 Exchange rate (gains) losses 524 (8 ) 114 (75 ) Interest on loans and bonds 8,848 12,660 3,050 2,460 Interest received in cash (2,265 ) (1,245 ) (1,031 ) (146 ) Taxes on income paid in cash, net 21,574 1,426 9,050 (6,827 ) Deferred taxes on income, net (6,138 ) (2,200 ) (1,593 ) 411 Interest due to lease agreements 5,671 4,236 2,947 2,005 Severance pay liability, net 192 (832 ) 5 (383 ) Change in restructuring accrual (523 ) 4,230 (512 ) 3,356 Income from decrease of earn-out liability - (4,000 ) - (4,000 ) Capital gain (90 ) (206 ) (14 ) (204 ) Change to the benefit component of options granted to employees 749 1,726 348 917 Credit losses from trade receivables 1,046 255 412 357 Share in (profits) losses of associated company accounted for using the equity method (20 ) (204 ) 40 (140 ) Others (2,286 ) 3,126 (411 ) (1,092 ) 77,195 69,307 36,377 21,489 Changes to operating assets and liabilities: Decrease (increase) in trade receivables 22,089 52,757 (11,391 ) 13,723 Decrease (increase) in other receivable and balances (4,158 ) (2,939 ) (2,381 ) 5,367 Decrease (increase) in trade payables 61,440 (25,156 ) 25,980 (2,943 ) Decrease (increase) in other payables (16,139 ) (36,372 ) 12,191 (7,617 ) Decrease (Increase) in inventory (63,410 ) 35,699 (27,096 ) 22,939 (178 ) 23,989 (2,697 ) 31,469 77,017 93,296 33,680 52,958

