The US Energy Information Administration (EIA( says 20. 2 GW of electricity generation capacity was added in the United States during the first half of 2024. Solar energy led the way, with significant deployments in energy storage as well. From pv magazine USA According to the US Department of Energy's EIA, the United States connected 20. 2 GW (AC) of utility-scale power plants to the grid during the first half of 2024. This capacity includes 12 GW of solar, which represents 59% of the total additions. Energy storage accounted for about 4. 2 GW of this new capacity. Florida and Texas led the ...

